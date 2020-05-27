BLACKFOOT – It is now official, the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Celebrate Blackfoot event will kick off on June 27, just one month away.
Just one week ago, a large question mark remained regarding the 2020 Celebrate Blackfoot event. Members of the community were worried about seeing any summer events when both Blackfoot and Idaho Falls canceled their fireworks displays for the Fourth of July. Now, following the announcement of Celebrate Blackfoot 2020, people are getting excited.
On May 22, Mindie Loosli from the Chamber posted on Facebook to “mark your calendars” so that people would make notes that Celebrate Blackfoot was back on and to prepare for the festivities.
Assuming that the stages of reopening the state continue at the scheduled pace, Idaho will be finished with its final stage on June 26, and all social gatherings and distancing will be by choice. It would be the start to the summer with no restrictions and will allow those wishing to attend to enjoy the outing without worrying about the state stay-at-home orders.
As is tradition, the majority of the events and festivities will take place at Jensen Grove. With the announcement, Loosli has continued to work through the schedule and had plans of solidifying the details on Wednesday. As she works toward completion, community members can begin to plan on attending the myriad of events booked.
Loosli worked with Mayor Marc Carroll to come up with a plan that would allow Celebrate Blackfoot to take place. Instead of being a two-day event, Celebrate Blackfoot will be a one-day outing where people can come to Jensen Grove to take part in the festivities. The major events will still take place, including the snowmobile races, car show, ping pong ball drop, and concluding the night with a movie in the park. The day will start at 9:45 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony, and conclude at 11 p.m.
“We at the Chamber are excited to promote this event and bring people out to celebrate our community,” Loosli said. “We are proud of our community and want to showcase it.”
She also noted that after conducting a poll online, over 80 percent selected the option of supporting outdoor activities, even through the pandemic. They are willing to participate in social distancing and will do so, but they want their outdoor events back.
The Chamber is still excepting sponsors and vendors for the spots in Jensen Grove. To inquire about available spots, contact the Chamber via phone or online; the forms are available on their Facebook page with a deadline of June 5.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
9:45 a.m. Ceremonial flag raising and national anthem
10 a.m. Vendors open
9 a.m. Volleyball tournament
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Car show
11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Snowmobile races
4-6 p.m. Blackfoot talent live entertainment
6-8:30 p.m. The Famous Undercover Band
6 p.m. Ping pong ball drop
7 p.m. Nuart Theater show
10 p.m. Movie in the park