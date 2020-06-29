CELEBRATE BLACKFOOT IN PICTURES Jun 29, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 A "Let Freedom Ring" sign helped attendees get in a patriotic mood in time for the Fourth of July as well. JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM Owners of some fast cars had the hoods up on their rides during the car show. JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM The Famous Undercover Band entertained the crowd at the amphitheater. JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM A young man gives a sense of proportion with a four-wheeler at the car show. JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM Not all the rides at the car show were of the variety that had four wheels. JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM Snowmobile races on the water at Jensen Grove are always a popular draw to Celebrate Blackfoot. JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM The snowmobile water races didn't start until the American flag was presented on the lake at Jensen Grove during the National Anthem. JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM Members of the Blackfoot Gunfighters Guild -- a part of the Blackfoot Community Players -- wandered through Jensen Grove and gave the occasional duel to settle "disputes." JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What’s your favorite Summer Day Trip Destination? Where do you like to go hiking, biking, swimming, golfing, shopping, fishing, dining, spas, tours and scenic drives? We want to know your favorite day trip spots. Nominate them today! News Trending Today