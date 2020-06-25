BLACKFOO0T — Celebrate Blackfoot is going ahead with a green light Saturday at Jensen Grove, but Aberdeen’s annual town celebration has been canceled.
Mayor Larry Barrett said Wednesday that Aberdeen Daze which would have gone on this Saturday has been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce has trimmed its two-day Celebrate Blackfoot event into a one-day affair, scheduled to begin Saturday at 9 a.m. with a volleyball tournament.
The National Anthem will be played at 9:45 a.m. Forty-seven vendors will be at the park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. A car show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A kids’ business fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Snowmobile water races will take place on the lake from 10:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. The Blackfoot Community Players will have a shoot-out at 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.
There will be live stage entertainment with local talent from 5-7 p.m. A ping pong drop is set for 6 p.m. The Famous Undercover Band will play from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and the day will be wrapped up with a movie in the park at 10 p.m.
A “Bingo Business Run” has been taking place in the community this week, and the Blackfoot Community Players have been presenting their “On Broadway” musical review at the Nuart Theater at 7 p.m., continuing tonight and Saturday with additional performances Monday and Tuesday.
Social distancing at Celebrate Blackfoot is encouraged. Vendors are to be spaced 10-12 feet apart to keep lines of customers from being too close. All vendors must keep sanitizer at their booth for both employees and customers. Food vendors are required to pass health inspection before they open for business.