Bingham Healthcare joins with thousands of health systems around the country to celebrate National Hospital Week (May 12 through May 18). It is a special time to honor the dedicated healthcare employees who make our facilities beacons of compassion in the communities we serve.
I want to personally thank all of our employees for everything they do each day that provides such a significant impact on how smoothly our facilities run, and for the hope they deliver to our patients and visitors. Bingham’s employees are extremely important to our organization. Their work contributes to helping the Bingham Healthcare system deliver world-class care to our families, friends, and neighbors.
Over the past several years, we have grown very quickly. This growth has led us to the realization that the Bingham Memorial Hospital brand no longer adequately explains who we are as an organization. Part of our growth has been the welcoming of independent clinics into the Bingham family. We now have Bingham services in Ammon, Idaho Falls, Shelley, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, and Pocatello. Additionally, we provide support services in American Falls, Arco, Malad, and Soda Springs.
Our team of outstanding doctors and highly competent employees has grown just as much. The rapid pace of this growth has made it our challenge to ensure that everyone who has joined our Bingham family understands, feels, and knows they are part of something special. That we are all one team. That we are all striving together to achieve the same goal of advancing our patients’ healthcare experience through innovation, compassion, and exceptional service.
With multiple hospitals, surgery centers, regional clinics, a residency program, various physician partnerships, employer health and benefit solutions, centers of excellence and notable health programs, and 1,000-plus employees, we are making a positive impact in our region and changing the way healthcare is delivered in Eastern Idaho. We truly are much more than just a hospital.
Earlier this year we launched the Bingham Healthcare brand. This overarching brand encompasses all of us, regardless of where we work in the organization. Whether a Bingham employee is a front office receptionist at Clifford & Clark Family Medicine in Chubbuck, a nurse at Ammon Medical & Urgent Care in Ammon, or a radiology technologist at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, everyone is a part of Bingham Healthcare and plays an important role on the Bingham team.
Again, thank you to all of Bingham’s employees for making such a difference in people’s lives. I am proud to work with you and to call myself part of #TEAMBINGHAM. Furthermore, when it comes to the medical care of our neighbors, you and your family deserve the very best. It is our privilege to be your healthcare provider, and we are grateful for your loyalty.
Yours sincerely,
Jake Erickson
Chief Executive Officer at Bingham Healthcare