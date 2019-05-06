BLACKFOOT – Denise Chadwick celebrates her 40th anniversary of serving customers with Farmers Insurance in Blackfoot today.
“I started in 1979,” she said. “That year, I like to say I married twice. I took this job two weeks after marrying my husband, Blake Chadwick.
“I had gone to Job Service and there were two job openings. I was offered this job and took it.”
It was “on-the-job” training, Denise said, since “I didn’t know anything about insurance.” She is a customer service representative, working with commercial, business, and farm insurance.
“It’s very challenging,” Chadwick said. “Over the years, so much has changed in the insurance industry. There have been changes in how things are rated and underwritten. Nothing is the same.
“Forty years ago, there were no computers or cell phones. Nothing was digital. If we needed to take a photo, we grabbed the Polaroid or a film camera.”
Continuing education classes are taken by employees every two years.
As a customer service representative, “We review their policies and show people how they can save money,” Chadwick said. “We offer a lot of follow-up service; we reach out to people to assist them. Customers are so appreciative when you are able to help them.”
Explaining what insurance is, she said, “People buy insurance for protection. They are really buying peace of mind.”
Chadwick worked for Farmers Insurance agents Leon and Bonnie Gardner for 22 years; then their son, Keith, for the next 16 years. Gardner sold the agency to Brevic Landon two years ago. The agency is located in Blackfoot and Shelley.
“Denise has been with this agency for 40 years,” Landon said. “She has been such an important part of our growth and service at our agency. Thank you for being such a valuable member of the team. I wish you continued success in your career. Happy anniversary!”
He added, “I’ve told her she needs to give me a 10-year warning before she retires.”
The Brevic Landon Agency is located at 688 W. Judicial in Blackfoot and anyone is welcome to go by and congratulate Chadwick. The agency is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.