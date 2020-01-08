BLACKFOOT — Mayor Marc Carroll gave his State of the City address Tuesday night during the monthly Blackfoot City Council meeting and reiterated those remarks Wednesday in front of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce during its monthly luncheon at the Branding Iron restaurant.
The entirety of the mayor’s highlights listing activities and accomplishments for 2019 and future plans for the city were published in Wednesday’s Bingham County Chronicle.
Carroll said he polled all department heads in the city to put together the list of accomplishments for the past year.
He expressed pride in the city’s new website which was designed and launched last year, giving every department its own page.
He mentioned the city’s participation in phase one of the Community Review process through the Idaho Rural Partnership, adding that the city is contemplating doing phase two. He said he is focused on “branding” the city in its own unique way.
Regarding economic development, he mentioned a new impact area agreement proposed to the county commissioners.
“It’s time to dust that impact area agreement off with the explosion of construction we’ve seen here,” Carroll said.
He mentioned the similar efforts of the Blackfoot Movie Mill and the newly opened Candy Jar in using repurposed materials from their historic locations.
He said business at the Idaho Potato Museum is booming, becoming a major draw for the Blackfoot community.
Carroll focused on the Parkway Stormwater project. “This was a $2 million project that’s been needing to be done for 20 years,” he said. “And we were able to get it done before Celebrate Blackfoot, or we would have faced some major detours.”
He was happy to report a drop in the property tax levy rate. Carroll said the city has a $28.5 million budget, with a cut of $2 million from the previous year which allowed for the drop in the tax rate.
Moves toward maintaining state and federal standards for drinking water and the wastewater facility were highlighted.
“Of all the services in the city, drinking water and wastewater are most important,” Carroll said. “If we miss a beat in those areas, people get sick.”
Growth of the city is critical, the mayor said, adding that the city needs to convince people why annexation is important.
With another defeat of a swimming pool initiative in November, the city is looking ahead to performing cost estimates and analysis to convert the pool to a community recreation center.
“We’re not going to go crazy with it, but we do need some kind of recreation facility,” Carroll said.