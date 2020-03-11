BLACKFOOT -- Members of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce got a preview of the organization's new website Wednesday during their monthly lunch meeting.
Michael Tominaga from Get Found First, a local digital marketing agency, revealed the look of the website and talked about its features, saying the new design will be mobile friendly.
"This is to help businesses to grow and prosper," Tominaga said. "It's to give businesses more of an online presence."
Tominaga listed several features that would be beneficial with the new website:
- The ability to get information in one spot.
- Being able to pay for invoices online.
- Seeing events on the Chamber's calendar.
- A place to post job openings for businesses.
- A member directory with contact information and links to businesses' websites.
- Resources for new businesses and people coming to Blackfoot to get information about the area.
The site is scheduled to go live in the coming week at blackfootchamber.org.
The site will have five pages with listings of amenities available in the area, Tominaga said.
"We want to give a message of why the Blackfoot area is a great place to live and work," he added.
Businesses will have control of content that meets their needs such as logos, Tominaga said.