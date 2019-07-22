BLACKFOOT — Spudnik Equipment and Wake-Up Call received Business Spotlight of the Month recognition for July from the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.
WAKE-UP CALL
Wake-Up Call is a unique business in Blackfoot, located at 790 W Bridge St. It’s both a coffee shop and a women’s boutique. Anyone scrolling through the business’ Facebook page will find posts promoting a variety of fashions such as tank tops, t-shirts, footwear, and children’s clothing, with messages promoting their wide selections of drinks in between.
There’s a wide variety in Wake-Up Call’s drinks as well, from coffee drinks to Italian soda, Redbull fusions, hot chocolate, teas, spiced cider, zip fizz, smoothies, and shaved ice. They have a large selection of syrup flavors, many of them available sugar-free.
Wake-Up Call gets very favorable reviews online, with customers raving about their mocha, hot chocolate, and fruit smoothies.
SPUDNIK EQUIPMENT
Spudnik celebrated its 60th year in business in 2018, and has grown into North America’s largest potato equipment manufacturer. Its headquarters is located at 584 W. 100 N.
The company started in 1958, founded by brothers Carl and Leo Hobbs who developed the first Scooper. In 1959, it introduced the swinging boom Piler for loading potatoes into storage.
It moved to Blackfoot in a rented office downtown in 1960, with sizing and cleaning equipment developed to meet the growing needs in the potato industry.
In 1961, a new building was purchased which would be home to the company until 2003. Outside conveyors were developed in 1963, based on a need to keep trucks out of the storage areas.
Through the years, sales and service areas were opened in Warden, Wash., and Hermiston, Ore., which were later closed and consolidated to a new location in Pasco, Wash. A new location in Presque Isle, Me., was opened in 2005, giving Spudnik a sales and service location for the East Coast. In 2006, a new sales and service facility in Grafton, N.D., was opened to meet the needs of customers in that region.
In 1987, Spudnik was the first manufacturer of potato equipment in North America utilizing 3-D CAD technology.
About 10 years later, ground was broken for a new 60,000-square-foot facility for field equipment production west of Blackfoot on Pioneer Road, on a 60-acre parcel of ground. In 2002 came the grand opening of a new 52,500-square-foot fabrication facility on Pioneer Road with introduction of laser technology as well as state-of-the-art bending machinery and new paint equipment to the manufacturing process. The new facility was one of the most modern manufacturing facilities in the agricultural equipment market.
Construction of a new 14,400-square-foot office facility on Pioneer Road was completed in 2003, and after several years of construction and planning all departments moved to the completed facility on Pioneer Road in Blackfoot. Spudnik became a member of the Grimme Group of companies, owned entirely by Grimme, employing around 220 people.
The assembly area at the Blackfoot plant was enlarged in 2007 with the addition of 12,000 square feet and a loading area built to improve the safety and speed of loading equipment on trucks and in containers. In 2012, an additional 17,500 square feet of manufacturing space was added to house belted chain assembly and storage of belted chain components out of the weather.