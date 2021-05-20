BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners met with Larry Cudmore on Wednesday morning regarding the future home of Champs Heart. They have been in discussion about Champs Heart creating a “permanent” fixture at North Bingham Park in Shelley.
Ideas and timeframes had been discussed quite a bit in the past, including a 99-year lease proposal, an enclosed arena to allow horse adventures to take place year-round, and the supplying of hookups for convenience.
Bingham County HR director and attorney at law John Dewey said he would not be comfortable allowing the 99-year lease to take place because it does not meet the language necessary to be granted that long of a lease. As an alternative, Dewey explained that a five-year lease would be more reasonable because of the plans that have been presented.
Cudmore noted that he does not care about the length of the lease nearly as much as he does about providing these experiences to those in need. “I want to do something for these warriors. There are more dying at home than overseas,” Cudmore noted, as he explained that they do horse experiences for veterans and disabled children alike.
Some of the other questions that came into the fray included finding options to obtain the life-long lease and if accommodations could be made to allow the placing of their trailer closer to the enclosed arena upon its completion and having hook-ups run to it. Cudmore said its current location gets blasted by dust kicked up from the outdoor arena and will be a substantial distance from the enclosed arena.
Champs Heart will boast 10 horses for private and family experiences on location and Cudmore is chomping at the bit to get in full swing. He also expressed concern for those who enjoy camping at North Bingham Park and the potential smell of horse manure. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring said he does not think this should be a factor for the project and noted that as long as the manure is properly handled and not allowed to pile up, the smell should be minimal.
Because the item was not on the agenda as an action item, the commission had to add Champs Heart to the Friday meeting agenda where they would make the decision as to the length of the lease period and some of the other requests such as moving their trailer, being able to stay past the Oct. 1 closing date of camping in the park.