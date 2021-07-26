SHELLEY – The North Bingham Park near Shelley was looking like it may become a home away from home for Larry Cudmore and his program named Champs’ Heart, but it has taken a surprising turn following an announcement on Facebook on Sunday.
Cudmore announced that at the end of July, they will be closing Champs’ Heart for an unknown amount of time and is asking for help with finding a location where they would be able to permanently reside.
Champs’ Heart is a program where the use of horse experiences are utilized to help those who are developmentally or physically challenged learn to take part in something different as well as allowing them to share their emotions in a different way rather than with a therapist.
Cudmore recently added veterans who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to the list of people that he would like to help through these experiences and has seen positive feedback on the idea.
Cudmore acknowledged that Bingham County and his organization could not agree on a 99-year lease, after Bingham County legal counsel John Dewey interjected and explained that under state statute, the county did not have the authority to do so.
As a counter-offer the commissioners offered up the maximum amount of time they could sign a lease, five years, and told Cudmore that he is welcome to use the arena on his scheduled days until he finds financial backing to support the lease agreement.
Since those meetings were held earlier this year, Cudmore along with his crew of volunteers went to work on the arena area, painting picnic tables and bleachers as well as removing possible tripping hazards that had been left from past activities in the arena area.
Once Cudmore announced that he would be stopping operations of Champs’ Heart for the foreseeable near future, people of the community came to his aid, posting comment after comment supporting what he has created. Cudmore added that if someone had a place they would be willing to donate to allow these activities to continue, he would keep Champs’ Heart operating at its fullest.
There have been questions and concerns about why or how the Bingham County commissioners acted regarding Champs’ Heart, but in a discussion with Commissioner Mark Bair, he acknowledged the reason for frustration for Cudmore and hopes they can secure the funding necessary to sustain the length of the five-year lease, the county would have no problems leasing it to them.
He also noted that he was contacted earlier on Monday with questions about the accusations of the commissioners telling Cudmore he needed to vacate the premises immediately. According to Bair, the agreement was that Cudmore would have the arena Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Champs’ Heart through Sept. 30.
Bair also said the City of Shelley will be discussing the possibility of taking over the operations of North Bingham Park on Thursday during a work session meeting. Furthermore, it would also change some of the rules and regulations that the county has to follow that are not explicitly in the bylaws for cities. If the City of Shelley were to vote and decide to take over the operations of North Bingham Park and Bingham County allowed that to take place, the City of Shelley would be able to conduct a 99-year lease with Champs’ Heart if they desired.
Champs’ Heart is a non-profit organization and relies on donations and fundraisers to keep the program alive. They recently held their first fundraiser over the weekend where they held a public concert in the arena. These types of events are key to the future success for Cudmore’s program.