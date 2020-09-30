BLACKFOOT – The new Bingham County Public Works shop near the Central Transfer Station continues to take shape; however, not without its hitches along the way.
Dusty Whited, county public works director, addressed the changes with the county commissioners Tuesday morning and asked for the commissioners to allow the change order requests.
The first change order that Whited wanted to address was regarding the walls for the offices. The contractor on the project contacted Whited regarding the notes on the drawing plans where it originally listed that drywall was to be attached directly to the iron framework. The contractor explained that it will cause serious issues and wanted to add steel framing to attach the drywall, going as far as splitting the cost on the change order as a sign of good faith.
The second change order came from a requirement from the fire chief who wants the fire well powered separately from the shop in case of a fire. The drawings and information had been provided at the beginning of the project, but it was believed that there may have been oversight, including him admitting that as soon as it was explained, he understood exactly why the request was made.
The final change order on the table is more of a wait and see as they look to abandon the idea of dying the concrete because none of the colors presented to them look aesthetically pleasing. Instead, they are now looking at the option of doing a grind-polish job on the floors for the shop.
The polish and sealant will help preserve the life of the floor according to Whited, who has years of concrete experience. He also noted that using a sealing product is a simple process and suggested that it be used in other concrete applications to preserve the life of county investments.
The first two were approved, and the final is awaiting information about possible savings passed on to the county because of the difference in dying and not dying the concrete.
Other items for discussion during their meeting included a pre-authorization for purchasing high-visibility sweatshirts for their employees. They have purchased some in the past and replace ones that have been worn out, but this is the first time in years where they have done a mass purchase to provide all the public works employees with new high-vis gear, according to Whited.
The other item for discussion involved a recommendation from Whited to purchase the concrete epoxy for the new concrete that will be poured on the Rose Road bridge after Cannon Builders completes the repairs starting in October. Whited suggested purchasing the epoxy to cover the new concrete that they will be investing in and examining the other concrete for future epoxy applications.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked if it was necessary, to which Whited explained that it will increase the lifespan of the concrete and should be done regularly to ensure that the concrete does not deteriorate like it has currently. The commissioners voted to approve the epoxy work to be completed and Cannon Builders will carry it out next spring once it is warm enough for it to cure.