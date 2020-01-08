The movie “Just Mercy,” set for wide release Jan. 17 including the Blackfoot area, is a legal drama concerning a man who was wrongfully accused, convicted and sentenced to death row in the Alabama court system.
The film is based upon the real life experiences of Walter “Johnny D.” McMillian, who is played by Jamie Foxx, and Bryan Stevenson, a Harvard-educated attorney who came to his defense.
The movie is set in the deep south, in Alabama, where McMillian, a pulpwood contractor, is charged with murder in 1987, a crime that he couldn’t have committed as he was at a church fish fry and had numerous witnesses to testify to that effect.
He was, nonetheless, tried and convicted of the crime and sentenced to death, when Stevenson, played by Michael B. Jordan, came to his rescue and began the process of not only getting the verdict overturned, but setting McMillian free.
Jamie Foxx, in particular, played his role in a manner which brought back memories of the phenomenal role he had when he portrayed Ray Charles in an Academy Award winning performance years ago. This role and his performance may be seen as a comeback performance for Foxx, but it really only shows just how good he has been, despite some of the roles that he has accepted over the years.
The interaction between Jordan and Foxx is so strong and the writing so well constructed that at times, you will forget that there are other actors in the film, which may be a good thing as several of them gave performances that were, for lack of a better word, simply forgettable.
The mere fact that director Destin Daniel Cretton was so astute as to be able to recognize that the film itself was about the two main characters and not necessarily the action surrounding them is what really makes this film stand out.
“Just Mercy” shows us that there are still injustices in this country and that there is a need for all of us to recognize that and do our part in correcting the injustices when we see them.
This film is based upon actual events and makes a nice transition from 1987 to today and reminds us that there are changes that may need to be corrected in our judicial system that would allow for an innocent man to be incarcerated and sent to Death Row.
On a scale of 1-5, I would rate this film as a 4.5 based purely on the performances of Foxx and Jordan.