BLACKFOOT — In a 14-minute meeting Tuesday night, the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission approved conditional use permits (CUPs) for the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center elementary and middle school facilities.
Commissioners Deborah Barlow and JoAnne Thomas recused themselves for the discussion and vote on the charter school CUPs, leaving commissioners Quinn Stufflebeam, Merv Dolan, and Rocky Moldenhauer to form a quorum of three. The CUPs for BCCLC were approved at last month’s P&Z meeting contingent on the school submitting a transition plan in time for the commissioners to consider it before Tuesday’s meeting.
Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert presented the city’s evaluation of the BCCLC transition plan. “This plan is very well done and very well presented,” Hibbert said. “It is comprehensive and very thorough. I highly recommend that you approve this plan.”
City attorney Garrett Sandow recommended that the CUPs for the BCCLC elementary school on Hunters Loop and the middle school at the Riverside Plaza be issued through Dec. 31, 2023, contingent on periodic communication between the city and the charter school on the progress on their new building and no substantial changes in their current school facilities.
Commissioner Rocky Moldenhauer complimented the completed plan. “It’s obvious that a lot of thought went into this,” he said.
THE TRANSITION PLAN
The plan requested by the city is for the transition from the BCCLC’s current facilities to the new school they are planning to build. Construction management consultant Zac Fillmore prepared the transition plan on behalf of BCCLC to meet the city’s requirements. Fillmore’s firm most recently provided the construction management for the addition and fire-safety upgrade of the Nuart Theater in downtown Blackfoot.
The P&Z commission determined last year that the middle school facility in Riverside Plaza was an incompatible use at that specific location due to traffic and student safety concerns in the strip mall’s parking lot and loading zones, compounded by multi-year complaints from at least five of the school’s retail business neighbors.
A transition plan was requested last summer but the one-page schedule that was ultimately submitted did not meet the standard project management criteria anticipated by the city’s P&Z staff. Over the last year, the city has worked with BCCLC to remedy the lack of an adequate plan.
In attempting to create an adequate transition plan, BCCLC had multiple obstacles to overcome during the 2018-19 school year including their original construction management team dropping the new school building project without completing a transition plan for the charter school to use.
BCCLC also was subject to a time-comsuming financial investigation by the Idaho Public Charter School Commission, and the need to find an alternative building site for the projected school building. The building site BCCLC had obtained was too close to the airport to allow for more than one story of building height.
PERMIT APPROVAL
Before P&Z voted on the final approval for the CUPs, commissioner Merv Dolan indicated that he still had some concerns and wanted to know how quickly the school could move out of the Riverside Plaza and into a new facility.
BCCLC head administrator Debbie Steele responded, “We’re moving as quick as we can.” She estimated that most of the 2019-2020 school year would be spent just arranging the financing needed to start construction.
OTHER P&Z BUSINESS
The rezoning request by the Steadmans for their property on East Airport Road was moved to a future meeting because new public hearing notifications need to be published for it.
The agenda items on the new business district zoning proposals were also tabled since commissioner Ron Ramirez was absent. Ramirez has been one of the main authors of those proposals which are part of the Blackfoot P&Z initiative to update and improve its zoning regulations and the rest of the commission wanted to have his input.
The agenda item concerning the potential plat conflict at the Harborside subdivision development was also tabled. The engineers for the subdivision are currently putting together a presentation for the P&Z commission.