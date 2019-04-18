THOMAS – The Snake River School Board met on Wednesday at the high school and covered a full agenda.
Of interest was a special presentation from Rep. Neil Anderson to the school board in the name of Riverside Elementary.
Anderson competed in a “steps” competition while in Boise with the Legislature, and averaged over 14,000 steps per day to earn a $500 check in the elementary school’s name. The presentation was made to board chairman Bill Martin and Superintendent David Kerns.
Also on the agenda was an update on the current work being done on the district’s sewer system project.
Since the contract was awarded, the contractor has been making rapid progress on the installation, and the current digging and burying of pipe is moving along at 500-700 feet per day. The goal was to be able to complete around 500 feet per day so the contractor is right on schedule if not ahead of schedule. Kerns said that is good news for everyone involved and questions have been coming in from businesses and residents inquiring about being able to hook up to this line. There are a limited number of hook-ups available and additional information can be obtained by contacting the district office at (208) 684-3001.
There were also a couple of presentations made by departments at the high school, the art program and the ag program.
The art program had been entered into a couple of different competitions and had some very good results as they had four different blue ribbon winners in four different categories.
Mia Harper was a winner in two categories, Pastel and Colored Pencil; Sarah West earned blue ribbons in both Portrait Drawing and Mixed Media; Kiaya Sanch earned a second and third in Pastel; Angie Clark, Katie Lund, Jannae Thompson and Alix Hawker also competed and received honorable mention.
The ag program under the direction of J.B. Hodge has continued to be one of the most successful programs at Snake River High School.
His students are continuously advancing into the collegiate and trade schools in the area and are earning high marks and successfully completing degrees, whether they be two-year or four-year degrees.
There are currently around 120 students enrolled in a variety of classes from agriculture to welding to small machine repair, and the list goes on, Hodge said.
These students are earning high marks and taking what they are learning to the next level.
The ag department has earned over $160,000 over the years, most of it being awarded in scholarships to deserving students.
The program is on the verge of outgrowing the space and facilities provided them and will soon be in need of additional classrooms and facilities with which to work.
The board acknowledged and commended Hodge on the progress of his department.
A series of policy readings and information items were also presented and discussed by the board, including graduation which will take place on May 22, with the final day of classes being on May 23.
The next board meeting is scheduled for May 15 at the district office.