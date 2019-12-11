BLACKFOOT -- Distribution of Christmas food boxes is coming up.
The distribution is sponsored by the Community Dinner Table Inc., which is the Idaho Food Bank affiliate in Blackfoot. The distribution is for those who need food for their Christmas dinner.
Included in the boxes will be a turkey or chicken, a variety of canned, dried and fresh foods, eggs, margarine, milk, and fresh fruit.
The distribution of the CDT Christmas food boxes will be on Dec. 20. Dec. 17 is the last day to sign up to get a box. Anyone wanting a food box can sign up at the Community Dinner Table at the Methodist Church that night from 5-6:30 p.m.
The distribution will be in the Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, not at the location of the weekly pantries. Distribution begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. Anyone not signed up for a box prior to the Dec. 20 will need to wait until 1 p.m., and those needing food need to bring their own containers.
Last year over 300 boxes were distributed, and organizers are planning for at least that many this year.
The assistance of the community to make sure that families in Blackfoot have a Christmas dinner is welcomed. Any group or school or person who wants to donate food items to go in the boxes or cash that can be used to purchase food items should call Ronda Cheatham at (208) 785-4964.
There will not be the usual weekly food distribution at the pantry on Dec. 18 and December 25. The weekly distribution will resume on Jan. 1.
All questions or requests for information should be directed to Ronda Cheatham at (208) 785-4964.