BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Christmas Gift and Craft Boutique made is annual appearance at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, setting up in the Needlecraft Building and offering a little bit of everything to those looking for an early Christmas gift at a bargain.
With everything from baked goods to blankets to home décor to handmade dresses and blouses, the craft boutique had something for everyone.
They were even serving up lunch for those who came a bit hungry.
Even hunters would have been able to find something to fit into a stocking on Christmas Eve at this year’s event.
The hit of the entire show may have been set up just outside the front entrance, as Doug Skifton had his business Chimney Cakes Transylvania Treats up and running, making chimney cakes to order.
This is a unique creation to the area and is based in Idaho Falls, but the basic premise is that a special dough is rolled out flat and then rolled into a hollow center and placed on a rolling pin device to allow for it to be cooked over hot coals on a unique device. As the dough cooks, it caramelizes and when done, allows for it to be rolled into whatever ingredient you would like. It of course smells wonderful and looks so appetizing, they were selling as fast as they could be made.
Handmade holiday blankets and throws were also a big hit, as were holiday wreaths, both vendors indicating that they were having some brisk business early in the day.
Things got underway around 10 am and by 11, the Needlecraft Building was full of shoppers and the parking lot was full of cars visiting the Blackfoot Christmas Gift and Craft Boutique, searching for that perfect gift for the holidays and from the looks of the smiles on visitors and packages in their hands, they were leaving happy as they clutched their packages in their hands on the way home.
“Cozy Up” making hand-made blankets and pillows had a large selection of items for sale and indicated that the business had been brisk Saturday morning, but they still had lots of items for sale and are willing to still take orders for custom make blankets before the holidays hit in full force.
If you like velvet cakes, “She Bakes” was the place to go with a number of varieties of cookies and cakes for sale and they were absolutely delightful to the taste. She Bakes is also taking special holiday orders at this time so if you are pushed for time, be sure to give She Bakes a call.