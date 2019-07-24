SHELLEY – Christmas in July is not a new concept, but it is a unique one, especially for a small business trying to carve out a niche in a tough market — candies.
#Treats, a small candy store in Shelley, owned and operated by Stephanie Christensen and her husband and family, is just that type of business and they are as special as they are unique.
They are proud to offer Bluebird Chocolates out of Logan, Utah. When the weather is cooler and more conducive to homemade candies, they make a wide variety of fudges that are as delectable as their names might indicate, and you never want to forget about the “bulk room” where a wide variety of penny candy is available for 45 cents per pound and of course the unforgettable wall where every shelf offers a candy that had its beginnings in the decade that is stenciled on the wall behind it.
This store offers a bit of everything to everybody, but the best thing that they offer is memories.
“We want to bring back old memories and help you to create new ones,” Stephanie Christensen said. “If we can bring you into our store and help you remember the good times of being in this candy store and other candy stores that you have visited over the years.”
There definitely is a family atmosphere in this little sweet corner of the world, or at least this little corner of Shelley, and residents are fond of the little slice of heaven.
“We love the place,” Chelsea Dabb said. “I use the promise of the store to bribe my kids into being good. It works every time and they just love coming here.”
There is a bit of everything and nearly any of the selections brings back memories of standing in front of the penny candy stand in a store and trying to select your favorite as you slowly work the math in your head of how much candy you can get for the coins in your pocket.
Remember the old Clove gum and Beman’s gum? You can get them at #Treats. Remember the old bubble gum cigars and candy cigarettes? I don’t condone them, but of course they are available at #Treats. And who could forget the licorice pinwheels where you could unroll your favorite licorice, red or black and enjoy small bites off the roll? You can find them at #Treats.
If you can think of it and you can’t find it, I am sure that #Treats will find it for you, including one of my all-time favorites Chick-O-Stick. It is at #Treats. Packages of the old style bubble gum in packages just like your favorite baseball player chews? You can find it at #Treats.
One of the specials they were serving at #Treats on a unique day of Christmas in July was a “Hot and Cold.” Just imagine a hot chocolate float and you have it. Freshly made hot chocolate with a scoop of vanilla ice cream added for a blast of hot followed by a cooling bit of ice cream. Perfect drink for a warm July afternoon.
And if you are an aficionado of old-style soda, they have that at #Treats as well, in a wide variety of flavors ready for you to indulge yourself in one of your favorite passions.
#Treats is located at 202 S. State Street in Shelley.