BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot is officially lit up for the Christmas holiday.
A light rain/snow combination fell in near-freezing temperatures Tuesday night for the 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held by the Snake River Travel Plaza and the City of Blackfoot, but a good crowd still braved the elements to take part in the event and to see Santa Claus as he came in to throw the switch which lit up a nearby tree standing at least 35 feet high.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll said Christmas lights on trees around the city were programmed to be lit around the same time as the tree at the plaza.
Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Humphreys was named as Holiday Cheermeister, a duty which usually involves throwing the switch to light the tree, but volunteer duties Tuesday night kept him away from that task, so Santa Claus filled in on throwing the switch before greeting children in attendance and hearing their Christmas wish lists.
Carroll spoke briefly during the ceremony.
”This is a wonderful time, it’s family time, it’s a time for fellowship and giving,” Carroll said. He encouraged those in attendance to give generously at the red Salvation Army kettles located at stores around town.
The event kicked off the Snake River Travel Plaza’s Santa Mailbox. Letters with a return address that are dropped in the mailbox by Dec. 18 will receive a personalized letter back from Santa himself.
A free hot cocoa bar provided a good source of warmth to fight the chilly weather conditions.