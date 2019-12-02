BLACKFOOT — Now that Thanksgiving has been celebrated for another year, it is fast beginning to look a lot like Christmas around the area with plenty of snow falling and plenty of holiday-related events coming up fast.
The Snake River Travel Plaza and the City of Blackfoot has its 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony today at 6 p.m. at the plaza, 320 W. Highway 26.
Nominations have been taken from the community for a Holiday Cheermeister, who will have the honor of lighting the tree during the ceremony.
“Christmas is my favorite time of year, and we are so excited to be able to work with the city to build and grow this event so that it can become a tradition and a memory for all of the community to enjoy” said Jace Katseanes, Travel Plaza owner. “We are always looking for ways to get involved and this seemed like the perfect event to pair with our Santa’s Mailbox that will also be unveiled and open for letters at the tree lighting.”
All members of the community are invited to come and enjoy the event. Those who attend are asked to bring Christmas ornaments they would like to hang on the tree. Local schools will also be crafting ornaments to show off. There will be a free hot cocoa bar and a visit from Santa himself.
The event kicks off the Snake River Travel Plaza’s Santa Mailbox. Letters with a return address that are dropped in the mailbox by Dec. 18 will receive a personalized letter back from Santa himself.
Another big event this week is the Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy. The Holiday Tea takes place at the Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds today at 5 p.m., with a cost of $17 each. The Fantasy runs through Saturday, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the auction Thursday at 7 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also coming up Saturday is the St. John’s Mission Christmas Bazaar at the church on Sheep Trail Road in Pingree from 12-4 p.m. Along with their popular homemade noodles, lunch, bazaar items, and drawing tickets will also be sold. This year they are raffling off a quilt, afghan, a sports camera (similar to a Go-Pro) and $50, with proceeds going to various charities.
On Wednesday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, there’s Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas” at 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s calendar has the Snake River Community Orchestra Concert, “Music for a Winter’s Night,” at 7:30 p.m. at the Snake River High School Auditorium. Admission is free, but donations to help purchase new music are appreciated. The concert will feature an eclectic mix of classical, movie, and Christmas music.
On Dec. 6, 7, 9, 13, 14 and 16 at 7:30 p.m., the Blackfoot Community Players present “Plaid Tidings,” directed by Sharon Hoge and Amy Moser, offering a bygone era of classic music sung in perfect harmony. It offers the best of “Forever Plaid” filled with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized,” according to the BCP website, with Chris Dunbar, Russ Wood, Bryce Moser, Bart Brown, Samantha Parkinson, and Benji Pack making up the cast. Tickets are $10 per seat with holiday party pricing available upon inquiry.
From Dec. 16-21 (except for Wednesday), the Snake River Theater Company will be presenting “Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical,” an original production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with original songs and script created by Deanne Casperson for the Snake River schools. Jana McBride is the director with Casperson as music director. Show time will be 7:30 p.m. with pre-shows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $7 or $30 for immediate family with a discount if purchased before the show opens for $5 or $25/immediate family. Proceeds will go to benefit Snake River Choirs. For more information about the show, go to scroogemusical.com.