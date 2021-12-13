The use of Advent Calendars first started around 1851 and like many of the current Christmas traditions, began in Germany.
It started out as a Christmas book, gradually developed into a calendar more for children than adults and developed into the calendar that we know today, with flaps covering cubby holes which can house small gifts or phrases or even scriptures that have particular meaning at this holiday time of year.
The original Advent calendars began with the start of Advent, which varies from year to year, but has gradually become known to begin on Dec. 1 and end either on Dec. 24 or Dec. 25, to coincide with Christmas Day that all Christians celebrate as the birth of Jesus Christ.
The more popular Advent calendars have hidden in the cubby holes small chocolates or candy goodies that reward the kids who own the calendar for their diligence in following the days of Advent.
Advent calendars are a fun and popular children’s Advent activity as well as a great catechesis tool. Advent calendars teach children to join with the church in the waiting, expectation, and preparation of the coming of Jesus Christ — which is the true meaning of the Advent season.
The Advent calendar counts down the 24 days of December ending on Christmas Eve. Advent calendars are a great way to teach your kids the spiritual richness of the Advent and Christmas season. Children are already counting down the days until Christmas arrives, so Advent calendars are a way for parents to focus their eagerness and excitement on the birth of the baby Jesus.
The Advent calendar is believed to have been created by Christians in the early 19th century to mark the days of Advent leading up to Christmas. The first known Advent calendar was handmade in Germany in 1851. Today Advent calendars take all kinds of forms and styles, the most popular and basic being the paper Advent calendar made out of thick card stock that children can keep as a Christmas decoration in their bedrooms.
Many Advent calendars display a colorful nativity scene with little numbered windows or doors that open to reveal a symbol of Advent or Christmas, or a passage from the Bible relevant to the Christmas season. Some special Advent calendars even have chocolates or other treasures hidden behind each flap. Whatever kind of Advent calendar you choose, your child is sure to enjoy this fun Christian tradition.
Although the Advent calendar is a relatively new way to count down the days until Christmas Day, celebrating the Advent season is an ancient church tradition established long ago in the liturgical calendar. According to one Advent prayer book, the Advent and Christmas Wisdom book series, “Advent — that period of great anticipatory joy — is a time of preparation for the celebration of Christ’s arrival in Bethlehem as a helpless infant. In the Western liturgy, Advent begins four Sundays prior to December 25 — the Sunday closest to November 30, which is the feast day of Saint Andrew, one of Jesus’ first disciples. The annual commemoration of Christ’s birth begins the Christmas cycle of the liturgical year — a cycle that runs from Christmas Eve to the Sunday after the feast of the Epiphany.”
The four weeks of Advent symbolize both the four thousand years (from the Old Testament to the New Testament) that the world waiting for the promised redeemer, as well as symbolizing the four ways that Christ comes into the world:
Traditional Advent calendars feature the manger scene, St. Nicholas and winter weather, while others range in theme, from sports to technology. They come in a multitude of forms, from a simple paper calendar with flaps covering each of the days to fabric pockets on a background scene to painted wooden boxes with cubby holes for small items.
Many Advent calendars take the form of a large rectangular card with “windows,” one for each day of December leading up to and including Christmas Eve (December 24) or Christmas Day (December 25). Consecutive doors are opened every day leading up to Christmas, beginning on the start of the Advent season for that year, or simply on December 1. Often the doors are distributed across the calendar in no particular order. The calendar windows open to reveal an image, a poem, a portion of a story (such as the story of the Nativity of Jesus), or a small gift, such as a toy or a chocolate item. Often, each window has a Bible verse and Christian prayer printed on it, which Christians incorporate as part of their daily Advent devotions. Advent calendars may also have puzzles and games printed on their reverse side.
The long-established British magazine Country Life incorporates an Advent calendar — which it describes as “our famous Advent calendar” — in its cover for the final issue of November.
There are many variations of Advent calendar, including social media Advent calendars, and string up reusable Advent calendars. Many towns have created living advent calendars. Some Advent calendars even eschew traditional Christmas motifs and themes, focusing only on Jesus as the central character of the Christmas story.
Modern Advent calendars are as varied as the leaves on a tree. They can be as elaborate as the maker wishes them to be and some have even been developed to house something as important as an engagement ring or something similar in the final cubby hole of the calendar which awaits the owner of the calendar.
In any case, the Advent calendar has become one of the more fun and rewarding of the Christmas traditions celebrated in the world today.