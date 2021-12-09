Who doesn’t remember the tradition of giving and receiving the beautiful poinsettia plants anytime from just before Thanksgiving through the Christmas season, the beautiful green plants with the red flowers on top and the joy that they bring as they last for nearly two months indoors as long as you can keep them watered and in some sunlight.
There is a great history to the development of the poinsettia plant and how it came to be one of the traditions of Christmas that has lasted for so many years.
Poinsettia plants are native to Central America, especially an area of southern Mexico known as Taxco del Alarcon where they flower during the winter. The ancient Aztecs called them cuetlaxochitl. The Aztecs had many uses for them including using the flowers (actually special types of leaves known as bracts rather than being flowers) to make a purple dye for clothes and cosmetics and the milky white sap was made into a medicine to treat fevers. Today we call the sap latex!
The poinsettia was made widely known because of a man called Joel Roberts Poinsett (that’s why we call them poinsettia). He was the first ambassador from the USA to Mexico in 1825. Poinsett had some greenhouses on his plantations in South Carolina, and while visiting the Taxco area in 1828, he became very interested in the plants. He immediately sent some of the plants back to South Carolina, where he began growing the plants and sending them to friends and botanical gardens.
One of the friends he sent plants to was John Bartram of Philadelphia. At the first Philadelphia flower show, Robert Buist, a plants man from Pennsylvania, saw the flower and he was probably the first person to have sold the poinsettias under their botanical, or Latin name, name Euphorbia pulcherrima, meaning “the most beautiful Euphorbia.” They were first sold as cut flowers. It was only in the early 1900s that they were sold as whole plants for landscaping and pot plants. The Ecke family from southern California were one of if not the first to sell them as whole plants and they’re still the main producer of the plants in the USA. It is thought that they became known as poinsettia in the mid-1830s when people found out who had first brought them to America from Mexico.
There is an old Mexican legend about how poinsettias and Christmas come together, it goes like this ...
There was once a poor Mexican girl called Pepita who had no present to give the the baby Jesus at the Christmas Eve services. As Pepita walked to the chapel, sadly, her cousin Pedro tried to cheer her up.
“Pepita,” he said “I’m sure that even the smallest gift, given by someone who loves him, will make Jesus Happy.”
Pepita didn’t know what she could give, so she picked a small handful of weeds from the roadside and made them into a a small bouquet. She felt embarrassed because she could only give this small present to Jesus. As she walked through the chapel to the altar, she remembered what Pedro had said. She began to feel better, knelt down and put the bouquet at the bottom of the nativity scene. Suddenly, the bouquet of weeds burst into bright red flowers, and everyone who saw them were sure they had seen a miracle. From that day on, the bright red flowers were known as the “Flores de Noche Buena,” or “Flowers of the Holy Night.”
The shape of the poinsettia flower and leaves are sometimes thought of as a symbol of the Star of Bethlehem which led the wise men to Jesus. The red colored leaves symbolize the blood of Christ. The white leaves represent his purity.
The poinsettia is also the national emblem of Madagascar.
Through the years, botanists have been able to develop different colors of the top leaves or flowers and now there are a great assortment of colors available and you can even see people who make great exhibits of their multi-colored poinsettias in their gardens and Christmas displays.
Poinsettias in this day and age come in many colors and styles, from the traditional bright red, to white, to pink to purple to orange and even to multiple colors on the same plant.
Poinsettias are very hearty and can even be taken and used year after year if you have the right instructions to save them from one year to the next.
Every state in the country has gardeners who grow poinsettias, but the state that grows and exports the most is California, who exports some six million of the beautiful plants/flowers annually.
About 23 percent of all flowering potted plants sold annually are poinsettias which account for some $144 million in sales annually. (There are around 618 million in sales of potted flowering plants annually in the U.S.)
A distant second in sales is the Easter Lily, which has about $22 million in sales annually.
National Poinsettia Day is Dec. 12 and homes, churches and other public building will be adorned with an assortment of poinsettias beginning in late November through the month of December and churches are especially fond of the decoration and you will see poinsettias on display for many weeks during the winter months at the church of your choice. The bright colors and pleasant look of the plants are very popular all over the world.
The tradition in churches actually began as far back as the 13th or 14th century, but really took off in this country and the Western Hemisphere in the early 1800s. The designation of a National Poinsettia Day was made official in the mid-1800s in this country.
While many people are of the belief that poinsettias are poisonous, they actually are not. They have been tested repeatedly by the National Poison Center in Atlanta, and have been cleared of that designation. That doesn’t mean you should run out and eat some leaves as they will cause stomach irritation and discomfort. Cats and children may also choke on the fibrous stems of the plant. They should be kept out reach of children and small animals. The sticky white sap that can exude from the plant stems may also cause some skin irritation to certain people, so just take care with your favorite Christmas flower.
One of the most beautiful of Christmas traditions is the poinsettia plant. Do you have yours yet?