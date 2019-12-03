BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy opens today at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds inside the Needlecraft Building. The theme for the 41st edition of this seasonal favorite is “Christmas Traditions.”
The Christmas Tree Fantasy opens from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $2 per person.
Entertainment is performed each day.
The trees, wreaths and displays will be auctioned on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Breakfast with Santa is available from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased at the door. Santa is also at the Fantasy from 2-8 p.m. today through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“You don’t want to miss this year,” Jackie Burt said. “It has a new layout.”
The Holiday Tea opened the festivities Tuesday evening.
“Christmas Traditions is a great theme and gives our table decorators an opportunity to share their Christmas traditions,” Holiday Tea chair Jaeme Freeman said.
The tea was sponsored by Bingham Memorial Hospital and Jump Real Estate Venture.
Every tree has a story.
This is the 12th year Kim and Carey Walton have decorated a tree for the Christmas Tree Fantasy. Their tree, designed by their daughter, Jami Cook, is entitled, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
“We pick out a theme each year and then watch for items that go along with our theme all year long,” Carey Walton said. “We start with the after-Christmas sales.”
“Even on vacation, we are picking up stuff,” Kim Walton said. “We picked up some of the (nightmare) stuff in Boston.”
Carey added, “We found the painting on a girls’ trip to Utah in October.”
Western Realty and Riverside Greenhouse sponsored a tree entitled, “And Heaven and Nature Sing.” Colors on the tree are stunning; it features a bird theme with feathers and sparkly ornaments.
Designer Heidi Higgins said, “It sure is fun to find the items. I look for them all year long. It is so much fun to be able to do this stuff; it keeps Christmas in your heart the whole year.”
Amanda Aullman and Kim Wolfley assisted Higgins in decorating this tree.
Mandee VanOrden, Kristen Godfrey and Sabrina Godfrey were busy putting books on the tree sponsored by Milestone. Their theme is “Christmas Bedtime Stories.”
Carrie Hasselbring of Remax Preferred Properties was adding her finishing touch to her tree that featured bells and a nativity.
“What could be more of a Christmas tradition?” she asked. “I’ve sponsored a tree for the Christmas Tree Fantasy for years. I think I’ve only missed five or six years. I started out as a Girl Scout leader with the girls decorating a tree.”
Makayla Bleazard and her father, Gary, were building a “hide and seek” themed tree entitled “Christmas Checklist.” This tree is sponsored by Basic American.
The Dugan family has displayed a tree in the Christmas Tree Fantasy for 40 of the 41 years.
“We missed the first year,” one daughter said. “This year, our tree will honor our father, Robert Dugan, who died this year.”
Besides the decorated tree and wreaths, there is the Holiday Boutique with handmade items for sale, the Sweet Shoppe, selling homemade cookies and candies, and the Fantasy Café. Lunch and dinner are served today, Thursday and Friday. Biscuits and gravy are served on Saturday.
Today, the menu includes chili, hot dogs, chef or chicken oriental salad, tomato basil soup or chicken cordon bleu with mac and cheese and green beans.
Lunch items, including chicken noodle soup or roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy and honey glazed carrots is served on Thursday. Friday serves up lunch items, clam chowder or a baked potato bar.
On Saturday, biscuits and gravy with fruit and juice is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The Christmas Tree Fantasy is like a Christmas miracle every year,” Fantasy chair Susan Nalley said. “Bingham County is an amazing community. It keeps on giving; this community wants to give back to our community. This is a good event.”
Funds raised by Christmas Tree Fantasy go to support non-profit organizations in Bingham County.
All information, including the entertainers and when they will perform, can be found on the website at christmastreefantasy.com