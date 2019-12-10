BLACKFOOT – The Christmas Tree Fantasy wrapped up last Saturday. This was the 41st annual offering of the event. Funds raised during the fantasy are given to non-profit organizations in Bingham County.
This year, $24,700 was raised at the Fantasy auction alone. It took place on Dec. 5.
“The auction was really good,” Christmas Tree Fantasy chair Susan Nalley said. “Some trees sold for a lot of money. One tree sold for $1,900; another for $2,500.”
Art Callison was the auctioneer and Karole Honas assisted.
Distinguished Young Women from Snake River, Blackfoot and Firth/Shelley served hors d’oeuvres during the auction.
“I want to thank the people in Bingham County,” Nalley said. “They are very supportive. I feel Bingham County really pulls together for this event. Trees, wreaths, crafts and sweets are donated. It’s a good time of year to be able to give back to Bingham County. By the end of January, letters will go out to non-profits in the county.”
Some of the non-profits that have received funds from the Christmas Tree Fantasy in past years include the Community Dinner Table, Foster Care, 4-H, and senior centers from Aberdeen to Shelley.
Each year, the Christmas Tree Fantasy begins with a holiday tea. Models from Annie Hall’s Vintage Boutique model clothes.
Sandy Empey cooks all the food that could be purchased for lunch and dinner at the Fantasy Café.
“The chicken oriental salad was the most popular item this year,” she said. “Each year, I try to change up the menu. I always over-plan; it’s better than under-planning.”
Empey owned the restaurant, “Rows End,” in Rockford. It closed eight years ago after she was diagnosed with cancer.
“I’ve been cancer-free for five years,” she said.
The number of items in the lantern totaled more than 800. Children could guess the number of candies and dollar bills. The closest to the correct number won the lantern and everything in it.
Two raffle prizes, worth more than $6,000, were won by Michelle Dye and Gary Capson. Many businesses donated merchandise and gift certificates that were included in these prizes. One raffle prize was worth $3,130,47; the second was worth $2,972.26.
“Your Christmas giving is completely done if you win one of these raffle prizes,” one volunteer said.
The Fantasy concluded with a breakfast with Santa on Saturday morning. Biscuits and gravy were served.
Volunteers delivered the trees on Saturday afternoon to the various businesses that had purchased the trees at the auction.
The 2020 theme for Christmas Tree Fantasy is “Candy Cane Forest.” Marsha Delaney is next year’s chair.