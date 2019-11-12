BLACKFOOT — The Snake River Travel Plaza, along with the City of Blackfoot, announce the 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the plaza, 320 W. Highway 26.
Nominations are being accepted from the community for a Holiday Cheermeister, who will have the honor of lighting the tree during the tree lighting ceremony.
Nomination forms can be filled out online at https://tinyurl.com/treelighting2019, or picked up from cashiers at the Snake River Travel Plaza. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 22, and the cheermeister will be announced on Nov. 25. When considering nominations, think of individuals who are involved in the Blackfoot community and embody the spirit of the season.
“Christmas is my favorite time of year, and we are so excited to be able to work with the city to build and grow this event so that it can become a tradition and a memory for all of the community to enjoy” said Jace Katseanes, Travel Plaza owner. “We are always looking for ways to get involved and this seemed like the perfect event to pair with our Santa’s Mailbox that will also be unveiled and open for letters at the tree lighting.”
All members of the community are invited to come and enjoy the event. Those who attend are asked to bring Christmas ornaments they would like to hang on the tree. Local schools will also be crafting ornaments to show off. There will be a free hot cocoa bar and a visit from Santa himself.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll states, “Tradition is important to any community, especially during the holidays. I am very pleased and excited to continue the annual tree lighting ceremony this year at the Snake River Travel Plaza, and I know it will be very joyous and memorable for everyone who attends.”
This event will also kick off the Snake River Travel Plaza’s Santa Mailbox. Letters with a return address that are dropped in the mailbox by Dec. 18 will receive a personalized letter back from Santa himself.