The Bingham County Chronicle will have its second mass distribution day in its 2 1/2-month history with Thursday’s edition.
Just over 17,000 copies of Thursday’s newspaper will be distributed by mail to every possible home and business in Bingham County. Subscribers who normally get their newspaper by carrier will receive their copy of Thursday’s paper by same-day mail, returning to carrier delivery with Friday’s paper.
An earlier print deadline to meet the postal deadline for same-day bulk mail delivery means all deadlines for advertising and editorial copy have been adjusted to earlier times for Thursday’s edition.
Among the articles featured Thursday will be a look at some of the smaller communities throughout Bingham County, a historical article from Lois Bates, an agriculture feature from Emily Hone on a cattle drive, a closer look at entertainment lined up for the 2019 Eastern Idaho State Fair, local sports, and an editor’s note.