The Bingham County Chronicle will have its third mass distribution day in its seven-month history with Thursday’s edition. This edition will focus mainly on agriculture and harvest time in Bingham County.
Just over 17,000 copies of Thursday’s newspaper will be distributed by mail to every possible home and business in Bingham County. Subscribers who normally get their newspaper by carrier will receive their copy of Thursday’s paper by same-day mail, returning to carrier delivery with Friday’s paper.
An earlier print deadline to meet the postal deadline for same-day bulk mail delivery means all deadlines for advertising and editorial copy have been adjusted to earlier times for Thursday’s edition.