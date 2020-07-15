BLACKFOOT – Although this year has been different than any other in memory, CHS Bingham Cooperative continued with its annual Harvest for Hunger event where they collect food and monetary donations to support local food pantries.
This year, they continued with tradition providing a donation to the Blackfoot Community Dinner Table and Blackfoot Community Pantry Pantry. They help those who may not be considered as food secure and, during the pandemic, they have stepped in and filled a gap that otherwise would have left many local families in a position where they may not be able to put food on the table.
In previous years, CHS utilizes this time as a way to remind local people that they are a local business and a farmer cooperative; they work together in efforts to benefit the community. The effort put forth by the cooperative creates a sense of community.
This year is the ninth year they have held this food drive. Normally, it is done in the month of March, but due to the unexpected circumstances surrounding COVID-19, they moved the dates until later in the year. This year a check for $13,700.64 was presented Tuesday afternoon at the CHS business office.
Their press release states, “Hunger and food insecurity affects people of all walks of life, but many food-insecure households are in rural and farm communities, the very places that feed the world. During March, the CHS Harvest for Hunger food and fund drive will accept contributions which will be delivered to regional food banks.
According to Feeding America, 17 percent of rural households are food insecure. That’s an estimated 3.3 million households in the United States. Rural areas also account for 62 percent of counties with the highest rates of child food insecurity.
Now in its eighth year, CHS Harvest for Hunger accepts donations of cash, crops, or canned goods and other non-perishable items for local food shelves. Last year across all its communities, CHS raised $725,000 and nearly 610,000 pounds of food for hungry families. In addition to its local events, CHS Bingham Cooperative have accepted cash, cans, and crops from March 1 through March 20 at both locations in American Falls and Blackfoot.
Financial donations are encouraged, it enables food banks to leverage their buying power to provide nutritious food at deeply discounted rates.
Donations can be made at one of our CHS Bingham Cooperative locations in Blackfoot or American Falls. You can also call (208) 785-3440 and speak with Denise for more information on how you can help or to make a donation over the phone with your bank or credit card.
They lean on their employees to help make a difference. Denise Smith at the Blackfoot office who runs the Harvest for Hunger team stated, ““Hunger exists everywhere, even in rural communities. We may never know that the family next door or the neighbor down the street struggles to put food on the table. But, we are in the business of feeding the world, which is why this ninth annual CHS Harvest for Hunger campaign is so important to us. Through this campaign, we are helping our local food banks, the Community Dinner Table in Blackfoot and the Idaho Food Bank through Willow Bay Baptist Church in American Falls fight hunger right here in our communities. We want to make sure everyone gets enough to eat every day, locally and across the world.”
Next year’s Harvest for Hunger will kick off on March 1 and will continue through March 21. CHS extended special thanks to all of those who donated.