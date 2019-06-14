CHUBBUCK — A 27-year-old Aberdeen man was killed early Friday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Philbin Road near Siphon Road, Idaho State Police said.
Police said Carlos Lopez was driving northbound on Philbin in a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer when the accident occurred at 3:50 a.m.
Lopez overcorrected when the car veered off of the right shoulder of the roadway, and the car turned back onto the roadway and off of the left shoulder, where it rolled, police said.
Police said the car caught on fire after coming to rest on its wheels. Lopez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and died of his injuries at the scene, police said.
Idaho State Police are investigating the crash and said next of kin have been notified.