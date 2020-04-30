BLACKFOOT — It wasn’t as much food as was originally anticipated, but the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came through with a big donation Thursday morning for food pantries in Blackfoot and Shelley.
Organizers originally said the anticipated delivery would be 42,000 pounds of food divided equally between Blackfoot Community Pantry and the North Bingham County Community Food Bank. What was delivered Thursday from the church’s bishops’ central storehouse in Salt Lake City was nearly 37,000 pounds of food, with the Blackfoot pantry getting 75 percent and Shelley’s pantry taking 25 percent, according to Chris Cannon, Blackfoot South Stake president who is also on the Blackfoot pantry’s board of directors. North Bingham pantry representatives had a flatbed trailer ready to be loaded and hauled back for storage in Shelley.
FedEx Freight donated the shipping service with Hector Miciel driving the truck.
“The timing with the coronavirus pandemic is just phenomenal,” Cannon said. “It’s great to give back to the community. We partner with a network of groups that have the capability of taking this amount of food.”
John Andersen, president of the church’s Shelley Stake, was happy to be apart of the donation.
“It’s fun to see the community come together to help out those in need,” Andersen said. “This food represents the donations of money and time on the part of a lot of people.
“It’s fun to see that extend into local hands. I’m thrilled to work hand in hand with the Shelley Food Bank on this project.”
The food donated Thursday included non-perishable items including sugar, pork and beans, macaroni, beef stew, chili con carne, pasta, tomato sauce, green beans, white flour, pancake syrup, canola oil, spaghetti, and soup.
The Blackfoot pantry at 245 W. Sexton gives out food each Wednesday from 3-6 p.m., and the pantry offers a delivery service for individuals who are homebound. Anyone needing food can call the Blackfoot pantry at (208) 557-4286 and leave a message. The Shelley pantry is located at 180 S. Holmes Ave. and its hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and they are currently doing mobile drive-through. They can be reached at (208) 881-5106.
Blackfoot pantry director Ronda Cheatham emphasizes that if people are in need of assistance, there is no qualifying process that needs to be done, recipients just need to bring a photo ID the first time they go to receive food.