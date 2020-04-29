BLACKFOOT — Food pantries in Shelley and Blackfoot and residents who find food from them — especially during hardships faced during the COVID-19 pandemic — will be benefiting from a large donation by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints today.
At 8 a.m., a shipment containing 42,000 pounds of food for needy Bingham County residents is scheduled to arrive at the Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton. Richard Hair, a regional manager for welfare from the church, is helping oversee the distribution of the food, which will be split evenly between Blackfoot and the North Bingham County Community Food Bank in Shelley. The food will arrive and be stored, including the food for the Shelley area, at the Blackfoot Community Food Pantry.
Hair said this will be the same type of delivery that was made to Idaho Falls early this month, with 24 pallets of dry canned goods picked up from the church’s bishops’ central storehouse in Salt Lake City and shipped here via FedEx freight donating its services.
“This is out of concern for the citizens of Bingham County,” said local church spokesman Dan Cravens. “The church is doing this in other parts of the world. It’s designed to help the needy.”
“This will help us through the summer, we’re generally busier in the summer when there’s no school with no school lunches, said Ronda Cheatham, director of the Blackfoot Community Pantry.
Cheatham emphasized that if people are in need of assistance, there is no qualifying process that needs to be done, recipients just need to bring a photo ID the first time they go to receive food. The pantry gives out food each Wednesday from 3-6 p.m., and the pantry offers a delivery service for individuals who are homebound. Anyone needing food can call the Blackfoot pantry at (208) 557-4286 and leave a message. The Shelley pantry is located at 180 S Holmes Ave. and its hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and they are currently doing mobile drive-through. They can be reached at (208) 881-5106.
“We are just so pleased with all the assistance from organizations and individuals to get through this interesting time,” Cheatham said. “Everyone in our community has just been wonderful, we appreciate all of it.”
The Bishops’ Storehouse is a 570,391-square-foot welfare facility built by the LDS Church “to help the organization respond to disasters and take care of those in need regardless of their religion.” It sits on 35.88 acres and can store up to 65,000 pallets of food and supplies.
Each month, church members are asked to fast one Sunday in a practice known as a “fast offering.” The money they would have spent on that day’s meals is donated to the church, and the church then puts it toward providing food for those in need.