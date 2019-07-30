BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot School District 55 has served free lunches to children all summer, at least until last Friday. Since that program ended for the season, volunteers at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church have filled in when it comes to providing meals with a two-week program of their own.
The Blackfoot school meals were served at the Sixth Grade School, Groveland, Stalker, and Stoddard elementary schools, and Independence High School.
“This period of time until school starts back up in the fall is used to give employees much-needed vacation time and to take care of maintenance issues,” said Elizabeth Fields.
Beginning Monday and running each weekday until August 9, Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is now serving free sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.at the church, 168 S. University Ave. in Blackfoot.
The lunches are prepared at the church and served by volunteers from the church, Fields said.
She added that in 2007 the Methodist church saw the need to continue feeding children between the end of the school summer lunch program and the beginning of school in the fall, so their summer sack lunch program was started.
A sack lunch was offered, with a limited menu based around peanut butter and jelly sandwiches just two days each week. About 600 sack lunches were served.
In 2008, the church teamed up with the Blackfoot School District every weekday for a three-week period, and over 3,300 lunches were served at the church and two other locations.
Fields said this relationship continued through 2016. In 2017, with financial help from the Community Dinner Table, over 900 sack lunches were served at the church over a two-week period, and last year the number was almost 600.
The program is organized by church volunteers, who also staff the program. Again this summer, with financial help from CDT, free sack lunches will be offered for a two-week period. All children ages 1-18 are invited. Parents may buy a lunch for $2.