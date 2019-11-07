BLACKFOOT — The Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church Women will have their annual bazaar at the church at 168 S. University Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Money raised from the bazaar goes to global and local missions to serve women and children in the area and around the world — split half-and-half between local and global needs, going directly through the United Methodist Women’s organization.
Organizers say there is a huge need for the funds raised by the women’s organization.
Many hands were busy in the church kitchen Thursday morning making homemade apple and cherry pies from scratch to have them ready for the bazaar.
There will be a salad bar lunch with over 23 salads at the bazaar, along with Christmas crafts, a Sweet Shoppe, homemade bread, afghans, scarves, and other hand-made items.
The salad bar lunch featuring Chinese chicken salad along with a drink and a piece of pie will cost $10. The Sweet Shoppe will feature caramels, pies, cakes, fudge, jams and jellies. Christmas and fall crafts will include wreaths, pillows, pumpkins, dish cloths, aprons, and kitchen towels.