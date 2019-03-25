THOMAS — A true circus atmosphere was found at the Snake River Community Library Monday night.
The library holds a Family Night regularly to get families and children interested in reading. Monday’s family night revolved around the excitement with the release of the new live action Disney version of “Dumbo.”
The stage was set as people filed in through the library entrance, complete with a sign saying “Welcome to the circus” underneath a big top.
Inside the lunchroom, a large crowd nabbed tickets to eight different stations, with free cotton candy and a live fortune teller — just like they’d see at a carnival. Children could also take their pick from guessing the number of gumballs in a jar with the winner getting the gumballs, a photo booth, ring toss, a knock-em-down game, temporary tattoos, juggling, and pin the nose on the clown.
Event organizer Jennifer Leavitt said there were drawings for eight prizes during the night, including tickets to the Blackfoot Movie Mill to see “Dumbo, the “Princess Tea Party/Jedi Academy” put on by the Snake River High School choir, “Dumbo” books to be given away, and the Movie Mill was selling discount tickets for $5 to see “Dumbo” at the theater.
The next family night coming up will get students ready for summer reading.