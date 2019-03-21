BLACKFOOT – If you live in the area, are over 18 years of age, have clean driving and criminal records, time to spare, and are looking for ways to serve your community, the Citizens On Patrol want you.
The organization that commonly goes by the acronym COP is an adjunct arm of the Blackfoot Police Department. Made up of volunteers, it was organized some 11 years ago under former Chief of Police David Moore and then Mayor Mike Virtue to provide assistance in a variety of ways to police officers on a regular basis when needed.
Its stated purpose is to help protect the community, and according to the current leader, Captain Alan Martin and secretary/treasurer Josephine Thyberg, that’s why they signed on.
Thyberg, who works full-time as assistant director at the Bingham Crisis Center, became a COP five years ago.
“My children were gone from home and I had always wanted to do something to give back to the community I lived in. I thought this would be a good way to do it,” she said.
Martin is in his eighth year with COP. He’s retired from the Blackfoot School District and works part-time at Auto Zone. He believes volunteering with COP is perfect for someone like him. “I’m serving the community and I still have time for my grandchildren.”
They’re anxious to get more volunteers because the number is down to 11, and they’re in need of help.
Anyone wanting to join can pick up an application at the Blackfoot Police Department or contact, Sgt. Todd Mylar, the group’s liaison with the department, or Martin at (208) 681-9299 by text or phone. “I have applications with me,” Martin said. “I will help fill them out and see that they get turned in.”
People who apply for membership should be prepared to undergo an intensive background check, be fingerprinted, go through a short training period with police, ride four hours on patrol with a police officer and four hours with an experienced member of COP. Once they’re in, they must attend monthly meetings/training sessions with Mylar.
Their training was enhanced recently with a class on cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Martin said, which will enable them to provide that assistance to accident victims, or anyone who might need it.
While on duty, COP members wear identification badges and shirts or jackets bearing the COP emblem and travel in retired police vehicles that have the COP emblem on the sides so people know who they are. They are never armed and should not be mistaken for the real police, Thyberg said, but they are the eyes and ears of the police.
They always travel in pairs as they patrol residential streets on weeknights to watch for and report suspicious activity, like someone who might be trying to break into a house or car, and the reason for that presence is that a car with police markings is a deterrent to would-be criminals. If they spot a suspected drunken driver, they call in the license plate number, but are never to make contact with any suspect.
They check churches and public buildings for unlocked doors or open windows, and do the same for businesses on Friday nights. “If we find an open or unlocked door, we’re not ever allowed to enter a building,” Thyberg said. “We call in and report the time and location anytime we leave the car and wait for an officer to arrive.”
Other functions they perform include assisting in searches for missing children, providing traffic control for events like parades and concerts, crowd control at accidents and other happenings that attract onlookers, being funeral escorts –- anything that requires an official presence but not the presence of a sworn officer.
“We have a good rapport with the police,” Martin said.”And we learn a lot from them, including how difficult their job can be.