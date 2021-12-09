BLACKFOOT — Tuesday’s Blackfoot City Council meeting ended with the council unanimously accepting the canvass of the votes for city elections on Nov. 2 and the mayoral runoff election on Nov. 30.
The vote to accept the results was unanimous. City Clerk Suzanne McNeel said the city received a bill for $13,682 for the city’s part in the municipal elections.
Mayor Marc Carroll said he had talked to county Clerk Pam Eckhardt and county elections director Danette Miller who told him there are nine cities that require a runoff election for mayor out of 200 cities in the state, with the remainder of the cities going on plurality of the vote.
Councilman Chris Jensen said he was on the council when the city didn’t have a runoff and he prefers the current system.
“I felt it was better to have somewhat of a mandate to govern,” Jensen said. “I still think it’s better to narrow it down to two (candidates), especially when you’ve got five or four or seven.”
Jensen and Layne “Skip” Gardner were re-elected to terms on the council in the Nov. 2 municipal election, while Carroll and Craig Stuart came out of a four-man race for mayor as the top two and faced each other in a runoff Nov. 30.
In the end, Carroll finished on top in the runoff with 702 votes or 52.6 percent, while Stuart came in with 632 votes or 47.4 percent.
“It’s amazing how many people are involved in tallying the votes,” Carroll said. “It gives you a whole different appreciation for the voting process and an understanding of how it works.”
County election officials were commended for how the elections were run and the steps taken to ensure the votes were secure and accurate.
“Legislatures need to know that, they need to be told that,” Gardner said, “because they’re always trying to meddle and they don’t need to meddle.”
There was a round of applause for the election staff just before the meeting was adjourned.