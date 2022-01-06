BLACKFOOT -- The Blackfoot City Council approved a proposed ordinance Tuesday night which changes the map on overnight parking downtown during winter months.
Section 7-4A-3(C) of Title 7 was amended to make it unlawful to park any vehicles on streets and highways in the downtown area and heavy traffic areas from 2-6 a.m. from Nov. 15 through March 1 of each winter season in the following areas:
-- West Judicial St. and W. Bridge St. from SW Main to Meridian
-- W. Pacific St. from SW Main to Birch St.
-- W. Idaho St. from SW Main to Maple St.
-- Sexton St. from SW Main to Maple St.
-- SW Main from Sexton Street to Francis St.
-- Broadway from Sexton to Francis St.
-- Ash St. from Sexton to Francis St.
-- Maple St. from Sexton to Francis St.
City Attorney Garrett Sandow said the amended map shrinks the area involved in winter parking rules. He said some citizens don't have off-street parking available.
SWEARING IN
Mayor Marc Carroll was sworn in for another four-year term toward the beginning of Tuesday's meeting, and councilmen Chris Jensen and Layne "Skip" Gardner were sworn in as well. Jensen will serve as council president.
EMPLOYEE EARNS HONOR
Wastewater Treatment Plant employee Brian Bates received recognition from the council and wastewater Superintendent Rex Moffat. Moffat said all operators at WWTP are members of the state's Southeast Operators section, one of three sections in the state including all wastewater operators and supervisors. For the second time, Bates was nominated by the section as collection operator of the year, after being nominated before in 2014.
Moffat said the first time Bates went to state he beat out two other operators for the state honor, and he went to the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association event which includes Washington, Oregon, and Idaho and was recognized there.
"I really appreciate this," Bates said "I appreciate the people I work with and things we've accomplished."
Bates will go to the state event again in May.
RV DUMP STATION
The council approved a contract with Keller Associates to do pre-design work for a new RV dump station located between the city's Parks and Recreation building and the airport.
Carroll said the current dump station has been on the alley side of the fire station for at least 40 years, and is at the end of its useful life.
"There are logistical problem having it there," Carroll said "If we wound up in any kind of a full response and someone was using the RV dump we would have a significant issue."
He said having the new RV dump close to the RV park near the airport makes it very convenient all the way around. The city is in the process of applying for a grant to pay for it but there is a matching amount the city has to provide.