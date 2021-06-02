BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council met Tuesday evening following the holiday weekend. On the agenda, the council had to work through and make a decision regarding a downtown traffic study as well as a request to allot funds for the wastewater treatment plant.
Following the consent agenda and the treasurer’s report, the council discussed the downtown traffic study. They would decide to commit the $10,000 necessary to start the study. With increased business joining downtown, it has come to the attention of city officials that there may be a need for changes to the current parking situation. The study will indicate whether there may be need for additional parking procured downtown, including a potential parking structure. After the results are received by the council at a later date, the second stage of the study will take place.
Adding to the mix on Tuesday was the allotment of $200,000 to the wastewater treatment plant for additional upgrades to the facility. Most recently, the plant has undergone phase two upgrades that included two lines bored under the interstate to prevent the possibility of sewage backup in the lines and potentially flooding peoples’ homes, which has happened in the past. Other upgrades took place with the major equipment on site as well, including upgrading clarifiers and other integral pieces necessary to process the waste. The upgrades are in efforts of protecting the community as well as future-proofing the plant for increased growth in the Blackfoot area.
The council then heard from city Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert regarding recommendations from the commission. The council had previously tabled the recommended residential zone code amendments. The council revisited the topic after having the last month to review all of the data in the suggested changes and voted in favor of approving the zoning changes. Hibbert would then turn his focus to the suggested approval of the rezone application of property on McAdoo Street from R1-light residential to R2-moderate density residential. The council approved the recommendation.