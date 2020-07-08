BLACKFOOT – Tuesday evening proved to be an action packed city council meeting for Blackfoot with multiple items on the agenda. One of the more informational and discussed items on the agenda was a financial report from Treasurer Holly Powell.
Powell addressed the council regarding the financial forecast for fiscal year 2021, but posed specific questions to the council that needed reconciled before any final decisions are made.
City leaders are in a position to decide whether they are going to apply for money from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The major caveat to accepting money from the CARES Act would be the implication that the city cannot request the three-percent increase that they are allowed. The three percent would be a larger amount of money, but incorporates property taxes while the CARES Act would provide relief funds for the taxpayers up to 50 percent off of the next year.
The major concern that floats around this problem is the amount of money that could be left on the table by the city if they choose one over the other. Powell made it clear they are allowed to show interest in the CARES Act money without committing to it; they are able to reject the CARES Act if it will be too much of a loss that cannot be cut from the 2021 budget. She continued to remind the council that this is a trade-off — if they choose the CARES Act money, they will not receive any of the three percent, which would be a total loss of nearly $127,000 for the city.
Councilman Bart Brown felt that the city should go forth with the intent of exploring both options. “Let’s keep our options open,” he stated when confirming that it would not be binding if they go forth with the CARES Act inquiry. The plan would be to hold the budget flat from the next year, according to Mayor Marc Carroll, who made it a point to acknowledge that in the previous legislative session it was not a popular topic, and will be in the next session as well.
Councilman Skip Gardner agreed, but feels that the state legislature will have too much to focus on during the next session regarding COVID-19.
“Property values keep going up, but exemptions have not followed suit,” Gardner stated. He feels that giving the people a property tax break following the issues during COVID-19 would be better received than levying for an additional three percent.
The council made the decision to file a letter of intent to inquire on the amount of money they would receive from taking part in the CARES Act. The amount of money in the purse is finite, and is subject to change depending on how many other cities put in for it. If they do not, the amount Blackfoot could receive may change, but on the opposite side, if more cities apply for the CARES Act money, Blackfoot would see a decrease in amount of incoming funds.