BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council went through a review of the status of COVID-19 and its impact on the city during their regular meeting Tuesday night.
Mayor Marc Carroll went through Gov. Brad Little’s “stay healthy” order dated April 30 which left bars, nightclubs, restaurant dining rooms, indoor gyms and recreation facilities still closed, along with hair salons, nail salons, massage salons, large venues, theaters and sports venues.
Carroll walked through the four stages of the order, with the state currently in Stage 1 through May 15, allowing non-essential businesses such as retail stores able to open as long as they follow plans outlined in the governor’s order.
Stage 2 is from May 16-29 and allows restaurant dining rooms, hair salons, and indoor gyms to open if they implement a plan to follow strict health protocols.
Stage 3 is from May 30 through June 12, and allows gatherings of more than 10 people up to 50 people with precautionary measures including social distancing, wearing a mask, hand washing hygiene, disinfecting. Carroll said senior living centers and congregate facilities will still allow no visitors. Bars, night clubs, movie theaters and sporting venues will still be closed but developing plans to be implemented in Stage 4.
Stage 4 is from June 13-30. Bars and nightclubs may operate, again with precautionary measures. Large venues can operate under limited distancing. Carroll said the Blackfoot Movie Mill could open if they blocked off seats and do all they can to have social distancing, and theater owners will need to put together a plan to put protocols in place for staff.
City hall and the public library have been closed and locked down, with city and library employees on a work-from-home status with any work done at the two locations being done by a limited staff on a rotating basis.
“We’re normally well into our budget process by April 1, but because of COVID-19 a lot of that didn’t happen because the state didn’t put together a budget book because they’ve been busy handling COVID,” Carroll said. “We’re trying to put everything back together and make up for some lost time.”
The budget is a huge concern, Carroll said, because the city exists on revenue streams from various sources of revenue.
“I have no idea right now how much COVID-19 is going to have an effect on those revenue streams,” he said. “I told the council we are anticipating a significant budget shortfall for next year.”
Carroll said he asked the council for what direction they would want to provide, where they see the priorities, and the need to build up the city’s reserves.
“Because we don’t know what’s going to happen, most likely we’re not going to fund any line item to do infrastructure work such as repaving streets, fixing sidewalks, installing new water and sewer pipe,” he added. “We’ll be saving money anywhere we can. This is not a six-month problem, we’ll live with it for 2-3 years. We’ve got a very low reserve account which we didn’t have until this year because of freezing budgets for last the 2 ½ years.”
Carroll said businesses in the city are anxious and in some cases desperate to reopen. He said he spends a lot of his time every day trying to visit with at least two business owners each day to see what’s going on and see where there are “hard spots” with the governor’s order and working to see what can be done to help businesses.