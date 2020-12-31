BLACKFOOT – The first Blackfoot City Council meeting of 2021 coming Tuesday night appears to be one for the record books. Although the agenda is short in length, it is massive in what is to come.
Under the second section of the agenda listed there are three different items that will draw attention from the public; the first is an inquiry regarding the city code that includes noises creating public disturbances, second is a proposed agreement with Idaho Power to lease property as a staging area for materials and equipment, and finally, a proposed contract with JUB Engineers to evaluate options and designs of a new West Bridge Street bridge — informally known as the silver bridge in Blackfoot. Mayor Marc Carroll has all three of the aforementioned items under the Mayor Update on the agenda.
Starting with the West Bridge Street bridge, it had been rumored in the past that Blackfoot would be working to replace it by 2025. The bridge has undergone multiple engineering studies for traffic and flow over the years, and it still struggles to provide the width to be useful for most of the large equipment that travels the roadways in southeastern Idaho. Bingham County Public Works Director, Dusty Whited on multiple occasions has said the silver bridge has been a hinderance for the county Road and Bridge Department for years because they cannot travel across it with their equipment without shutting down the opposite lane. In fact, it has been stated on public record that the silver bridge was part of the reasoning for the need to build a new shop for Bingham County Public Works.
Adding to the need for the change is an expected project that would need a much wider, safer option to transport project materials from Premier Technology to sections of the Idaho National Laboratory as the continued gearing for the Small Nuclear Reactor program inches closer to reality.
The bridge currently is not large enough to move an oversized load across nor would it be wide enough for Premier to transport some of the pieces to INL, meaning they would be forced to find an alternative route that may require deviating as far north as Shelley depending on the size of any components that would need to be moved.
For the other topics, concerns regarding noise creating public disturbances were brought to Carroll’s attention and added to the agenda. This specific topic could involve a number of different reasons for reaching the mayor, including questions regarding people driving around and lighting fireworks. The fireworks issue was first acknowledged and questioned on Facebook and without a clear answer, it may have been a reason for this inquiry.
The last of the three mayoral topics listed is a proposed agreement with Idaho Power for storage space for equipment and materials. Storage space proposals like these are generally created as a staging point for major projects.
The council meeting will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m., and will be streamed via Zoom, and will be able to have some in-person availability. If wishing to speak during the meeting, in-person attendance is required.