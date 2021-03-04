BLACKFOOT – Whether by coincidence or destiny, the Blackfoot City Council decided Tuesday that matching funds put forth by the Idaho Rural Project was worth investing some funds through a grant so the city of Blackfoot could continue the next stages of a now three-year-in-the-making community review. It could be described as poetic that it was three years ago to the day that Mayor Marc Carroll signed the document to start the process.
City Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert addressed the council regarding the request for matching funds for the community review findings and was pleasantly surprised to have immediate support from all members. The funds they allocated during the meeting as well as the funds provided by IRP are to provide overhead toward securing permanent monies to complete the projects highlighted by members of the community.
Since the start of Blackfoot’s community review, residents of the city, business and department leaders have met on multiple occasions to try and pinpoint some areas of needed improvement including identity, housing, recreation, safety, response, and future proofing. Some of the initial ideas have already started to be worked into the city, including the development of a new city graphic being placed on public works vehicles. Although this may seem like a non-issue, it provides uniformity and continuity between the different branches of the municipality and creates visual identification for residents to correlate to local government.
Other areas of the community review have continued to be at the forefront of looking ahead, but progress was hindered with the pandemic over the last 12 months; however, they are back on track to continue to expand on the future of Blackfoot.
Growth has become a major concern for the area as the housing market continues to be so tight in the area with limited options and climbing prices. According to county Assessor Donavan Harrington, the property values in the area are doubling in record time — roughly in two years — rather than in the classically estimated 10 years as expected. Partner that level of value increase with the lack of annexation in the area over the past few decades, and it has left the city in a position to explore as many options as possible for the future of the community.
Some of the ideas on the forefront to start with include some beautification of the three entrances into Blackfoot with the idea of creating a pocket park near the southgate entrance to the city as well as exploring the options of creating an inviting view of the city on the north end. Hibbert explained in an interview that he would like to see a large amount of community involvement — up to and including the designing or conceptualizing what they think should be presented to those who visit the town.
With expected growth partnered with the community review, the future of Blackfoot will be directed by the residents of the city. To become part of this steering crew, contact Mayor Marc Carroll, P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert, or Lisa Tornabene. They will be able to answer any questions or direct those who wish to take part in the next stages of the process.