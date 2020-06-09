BLACKFOOT – Keller Associates has presented results of a water study to the Blackfoot City Council they were contracted to complete. The study provided information regarding the future state of the water system in Blackfoot as well as the necessary upgrades to the system as the population continues to grow.
Keller made it clear that the upgrades are not required at this moment, but should be taken into consideration as the city grows over the years. However, some of the areas that need attention sooner rather than later include purchasing more water rights, increase leak detection, and encourage water conservation.
Currently, Blackfoot is close to utilizing all of its water rights, meaning that as the city grows it will need to invest in more rights to accommodate the population. Where the city pumps water out of the aquifer, it is limited to the number of gallons it receives.
Following that information, Keller explained that more effective leak detection will help Blackfoot lower the number of gallons used per capita.
Moreover, according to the study, Blackfoot uses nearly 100 gallons per day per person more than the rest of the area. The difference provides a reason for concern that there may be undetected leaks in the system or water being wasted by the end user. Because of these worries, Keller suggested increasing the encouragement of water conservation and to increase awareness of potential wasting habits.
After Keller went through ways to prevent unnecessary water usage, they turned their attention to chlorination and building new pumps or storage containers. Once Keller brought up the suggestion for chlorination, Councilman Chris Jensen asked for the reasoning behind the suggestion. Jensen was informed that the suggestion was made for concerns of future contaminants in the water or bad water samples showing chloroform in the water.
Jensen responded that he has served as a city councilman for 14 years and during his years of service that there has only been a few tainted samples. He specified that most of those dirty samples were contaminated from an outside source such as the sample taker or the faucet itself. He reaffirmed that he could retrieve the specific numbers if needed. Keller stated that it was merely a suggestion for the future and moved on.
The suggestion for new pumps and storage containers fall in line with the expected increase in population. They suggest with every increase of 2,300 people to the Blackfoot area to add at least one 1,300 gallon per minute (GPM) well to the system after acquiring the water rights. To increase the water storage capability, they suggest adding a 1.5 million gallon storage tank with a booster station once Blackfoot reaches some of its population milestones at 16,000, 32,000, 53,000, and 74,000. Those milestones will require major overhauls to the system.
The final major area that Keller Associates wanted to bring attention to was that of delivery. Some of the water lines in Blackfoot are only four inches in diameter and do not meet the state standards for six-inch lines to all fire hydrants preventing the amount of water that can be delivered during a fire. Because of the four-inch lines, the hydrants cannot sustain 1,100 gallons per minute. Keller suggests that the city replace nearly 7.5 miles of four-inch water lines in some of the older parts of town to resolve nearly 66 percent of the issues with the hydrants.
Keller’s suggestions for 2020 would cost the city around $210,000 but the largest cost is $180,000 for the chlorination systems at each of the wells. Therefore, if the city decides to follow the suggestions without the chlorination systems, the upgrades for the current year would cost $30,000. The next major milestone would be the fire hydrant systems, which will be around $10 million and the final stage would be just over $59 million.