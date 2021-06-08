BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, June 9, to discuss the Fisher Street project that they have planned as well as a discussion regarding the purchase of the Nonpareil Administration Building. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom or in person in the Council Chambers.
The Fisher Street project is an action item where they will make a decision on revamping Fisher Street. Historically, Fisher Street has been a very rough street to travel and is hard to plan to work on due to the activity at Blackfoot High School and I.T. Stoddard Elementary during the school year.
Depending on the information provided by Mayor Marc Carroll, the council members will make a decision regarding the plan going forward with the Fisher Street project. Adding to the complexity of this project may be the beginning of construction on the Blackfoot High School Technical Education Center and additional projects to be funded by the bond. Assuming that the construction for both projects are active at the same time, the area will be very busy.
The second item on the agenda includes a divergent item that has members of the community at odds with one another. The city recently announced that they were looking into purchasing the former Nonpareil Administration Building to turn into the new City Hall as well as the new home for the Blackfoot Police Department. Councilman Chris Jensen explained on social media recently that the city currently pays a large sum, between $250,000-$300,000 to Bingham County, to house the Blackfoot Police Department at the courthouse.
He explained that over a few years it would pay for itself and then would become a savings to the city by making this purchase.
Others have worried about the purchase of this building being a direct line of Blackfoot city limits growing and creating impending annexation. Worries about annexation have been at the forefront of certain community members’ minds after the announcement of the efforts by Blackfoot and Bingham County to build a working area of impact agreement. Concerns about the agreement drew quite a crowd and has others on high alert regarding growth of Blackfoot.
The discussion should outline plans moving forward for the city and should shed some light on the next steps that will be necessary for the newly acquired future home of City Hall.
Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at city hall. The meeting will be shown via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/97723039572, dial in: 1 (669) 900-6833 – meeting ID: 97723039572.