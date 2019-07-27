BLACKFOOT — Every year Blackfoot and Bingham County sit down to discuss funding for shared services or services which the county contracts from the city. On Wednesday, the city and county met to finalize the terms for sharing law enforcement costs for 2020, which was covered by a July 25 article in the Bingham County Chronicle.
During this meeting, the discussion shifted to other agreements between the city and county for publicly funded services, especially for ambulance service.
What follows is a redacted and annotated account of that discussion since the issue of ambulance funding is an unresolved issue for Blackfoot due to the cost of providing ambulance service to the county.
MAYOR CARROLL’S COMMENTARY
The discussion took up ambulance issues after Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll made the comment that the city and county might benefit from an examination of all the agreements and contracts between the two. He made the point that from the city’s perspective, Blackfoot’s general fund was supporting some services for the county without adequate remuneration.
Carroll began: “We have the law enforcement agreement. We have the ambulance agreement. We have the fire district. We have services that are roiling around where some are provided by the county (and) some provided by the city.”
The mayor then mentioned the yearly budget discussions between County Clerk Pam Eckhardt and Blackfoot Treasurer Holly Powell: “I know that Holly and Pam ... how many meetings have you had looking at the ambulance agreement? Way more that I can count. I know different people have been involved in different aspects of that ... I really think we need to sit down for all those agreements and designate people who can act for the city and act for the county to fully understand what they include.
“I know that I don’t understand it and every time I ask questions, it seems like I get an answer for today and then same question asked a week later will get a somewhat different response.”
The mayor then outlined some of the areas where the city believes it is shouldering some of the county’s costs: “City residents pay about $2.5 million in (county) taxes. We get back from the county a little over $90,000 and that comes to us as some airport money, $1,500, and about $20,000 from (county) recreation. I think those two accounts haven’t changed in a number of years. This year we got (about) $70,000 from (county) road and bridge for the street account.
“So city citizens are paying about $2.5 million (in county taxes) and we’re getting back roughly $100,000; but then we’re paying on the law enforcement agreement. The city has been carrying a deficit on the ambulance and I’m not sure where the fire district is (on costs).
“I think there’s excellent benefit for all parties in sharing services like that. Obviously if we said: ‘okay we’re not going to continue providing ambulance services — that means you have to set something up.’ I don’t know if that’s the right thing to do for the tax payer or (if that) makes good operation sense.
“People in the city pay both city and county taxes, I don’t know how many people realize that they get a tax bill every year but they don’t read that apparently.”
AMBULANCE SHORTFALL
The mayor’s mention of the ambulance deficit refers to the fact that from 2014 through 2018, the cost to the city to provide ambulance service to both the city and the county was greater then the revenues received. Those revenues come from city and county ambulance district property taxes and from user fees. As a result, the city has made up the shortfall every year out of the city’s general fund.
In addition, some of the costs for the ambulance, like some of its staff and most of its overhead, are paid by the fire department’s budget. As a result, the ambulance expenses on paper are less than what the city actually paid.
When the county mapped out areas covered by contracts with the Aberdeen, Blackfoot, and Shelley-Firth ambulances, it used the local school districts as its guides.
So the area where Blackfoot provides ambulance service is roughly the same as that covered by both the Blackfoot and Snake River school districts.
Using city general fund money to pay for the ambulance shortfall was a major contributor to zeroing out the city’s general fund during the fiscal 2018 year, leaving the city with no reserves and no money for capital equipment like badly-needed replacement of police and fire vehicles.
The city wrote off $400,000, most of it from the ambulance service, and imposed strict cost-cutting and austerity measures during the 2019 fiscal year. The city approached the county in 2018 for help in defraying that write-off since much of that expense was due to the costs of ambulance service for the county. The county declined on basis that it was the city’s responsibility to live within its own budget.
COUNTY VS. CITY ISSUES
In response to the mayor’s lengthy comment, County Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring responded: “How else are we going to know (how to share costs fairly) other than we get together and work together. I don’t know what else we can do. ... On the city and county side both, we can work to get a better breakdown. I guess we could go down that road to define everything out a little better. It may be a better benefit for everyone.”
Carroll replied with presenting the city’s draft estimated costs for providing the county with ambulace service, which were $546,364 in 2014, $614,937 in 2018, $633,385 in 2019, and projected to be $652,387 for 2020 (after moving some of the ambulance staffing cost to the fire department budget starting in 2019): “Take the ambulance agreement just as an example. We’re trying to get a handle on what the actual costs are for providing ambulance service. You can see that it’s going up.”
According to the published budget numbers on the county’s website, the county-wide ambulance district budgeted $570,864 for its contract with Blackfoot in 2018 and $592,524 for 2019. Assuming these published numbers are correct, then the city subsidized $44,073 of the county’s ambulance service in 2018 and $40,861 for 2019.
Carroll continued: “Everywhere else, we’re trying to watch our budget and cut where we can. I know that in the case of the city, we’re trying to get that levy amount back down again. We were reacting this year to a budget problem that had been looming for a few years.”
He added: “Frankly, when we talked to the (county) commission about kicking in more money for the ambulance, we were told ‘manage your budget, the county can’t afford to kick more in.’”
At this point in the discussion, Eckhardt corrected the mayor on the funding source for county ambulance service: “Don’t say the county can’t. It’s not the county. You have to clarify that: it’s the county ambulance district, which is county-wide, and it’s at its levy limit.”
Eckhardt’s statement underscored the county’s position and the commissioners’ problem: that the county-wide ambulance district is not able to raise any more money regardless of actual costs because of Idaho’s levy law. State law only allows for a maximum three percent increase in property taxes every year. The ambulance district has taken that maximum increase allowance every year.
Carroll asked: “Who’s the board for that?”
Commissioner Jessica Lewis replied: “It’s the (county) commission but it’s separate from the county budget.”
Manwaring commented: “It’s based on the levy law, just like the justice fund. That’s why (for) practically every county in the state, (they) are all at the levy limit and there’s a shortfall ... it’s just how it is.”
Carroll responded: “I think the way that tax money is apportioned doesn’t appear to be fair.”
FAIR ALLOCATION?
Lewis made the point that in order to cover Blackfoot’s cost, the commissioners would have to unfairly take money away from the other ambulance services in the county: “If you look at it differently, (for example, the) Shelley ambulance district, those people that get (ambulance) services there pay taxes and their amount of taxes is going (back) to them. So you’re asking for us to take the taxes from Shelley to pay for the ambulance district in Blackfoot and I don’t think that’s fair. We’re supposed to provide ambulance service for the whole county.”
Powell countered: “The city is still subsidizing the ambulance (shortfall) out of our general fund. The bottom line question is: if you can not collect enough in property tax and in user fees to pay for a service, then who pays the shortfall? Right now, the city is paying the shortfall; and then that’s when we’re told we’re not living within our budget.”
She also outlined other ways that the city subsidizes the costs of providing the county with ambulance service: “In the ambulance budget, there are no admin costs. The chief’s wages or the admin assistant, they’re not taken out of there. None of the grounds or utilities or building are covered by ambulance budget and the crew is not split. The bulk of the ambulance crew is paid by the (city) fire department and not the ambulance budget.”
Lewis asked: “Your user fees don’t cover the cost?”
Powell replied: “No, they can’t because of Medicare and Medicaid and the (Medicaid expansion) — that’s causing issues for us.” Powell was making reference to the fact that the Medicare and Medicaid programs have non-negotiable caps on how much they will pay, which are often lower than the actual cost incurred by the ambulance provider. The city can’t raise user fees because Medicare and Medicaid won’t pay for any increase over their fee cap.
Powell also noted that for the first time, the city had to hire a physician this year as a medical director for supervising the administration of drugs by paramedics due to newly-enacted state regulations and paperwork requirements for more comprehensive oversight.
Eckhardt made an observation on how frustrating and difficult this situation was both both for the city and county: “Between Holly and I, we’re finding that after meeting multiple times, we left (the ambulance budget) the same.”
Eckhardt underlined that the real problem comes from the levy limits: “It all comes back to how the taxes are levied ... how do you levy county-wide based on the number of ambulance calls? You can’t do it. The way you levy is with property taxes.”
Referring to how the ambulance district money is split between between the three ambulance services, Lewis remarked that: “They’re paying taxes. You don’t want to take their their tax money and say that these (other) people are going to get (that money instead) and we’re not going to provide you that service.”
Powell pointed out the discrepancy with splitting that money based on property value: “But we’re getting $246 per call out of the levy but Aberdeen is getting $793 per call.”
Lewis posed the rhetorical question: “But if you lived in Aberdeen, would you want your taxes to go to Blackfoot’s (ambulance) and not to Aberdeen’s (ambulance)?”
Carroll interjected: “Well, is it going to Blackfoot’s or is it going into the county ambulance account to operate for everyone’s benefit?”
NO COUNTY CONTROL
Commissioner Mark Bair made the comment that the county has had no control, input, or oversight into how Blackfoot manages the costs for ambulance service: “We have (several different) taxing districts in the county. I can’t think of another one where they’ve come and said ‘we can’t cover our costs — what are we going to do?’ They’ve always had to live within that budget. The ambulance budget — we’ve never ever been involved in the specifics of anything like that.”
He added: “The city has always taken care of that (i.e. the ambulance budget) and they’ve made those decisions on cost of living and equipment and stuff ... for whatever reason, we haven’t been involved in those kinds of decisions ... I cant say that I would be comfortable paying in to the ambulance district out of our general fund when we have not ever had the opportunity to say where that money goes.”
In response, Eckhardt pointed out: “You are the Board of County Commissioners. You contracted (with the city). They can come to you and say ‘We really can’t cover your county anymore.”
Manwaring replied: “Maybe, like the law enforcement contract, we (should) sit down during the middle of the year and sit down at the end of the year with the contract terms (to discuss costs); and maybe that’s how it should have been set up to begin with ... We have a contract but no say. Then you come to us and say ‘well we have a $400,000 shortfall — we need some money.’ But we have no say-so over hiring people and costs.”
After some more commentary in this vein, Eckhardt remarked: “The county commissioners have the ability to ask the (ambulance service providers) to come in and discuss costs. They just have never done so.”
UNRESOLVED PROBLEMS
Chase Hendricks of the county prosecutor’s office has been involved with the county’s budget process this year. Toward the end of the ambulance discussion Wednesday, he commented: “I’ve looked through the history of the ambulance contract and the county and city have had the same discussion every year for 20 years.”
Someone in the room jumped in to say: “No, 33 years!”
While this discussion does have bearing on the unresolved issue that Blackfoot taxpayers have subsidizing part of the county’s ambulance costs for several years, the county-wide ambulance district is at its limit for what it can legally levy for taxes. The county-wide district does not have the ability to raise funds to cover the actual costs incurred because of the state-imposed levy limits on property taxes. User fees also cannot cover the cost gap because of the fee caps for Medicare and Medicaid patients.
From the comments made at the Wednesday meeting, it is apparent the county and Blackfoot do not agree on whether the ambulance districts funds are allocated fairly between the three ambulance service providers.