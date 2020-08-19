BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners along with Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and City Attorney Garrett Sandow met Monday to discuss the plans ahead for the potential confirmation on accepting the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Any city or county that accepts the CARES Act funds for a tax break for those in their communities must forgo any potential property tax increase — which has a maximum of three-percent each year — and will receive a little less than they would have for their normal budget from property tax.
Bingham County only had one city send in a letter of intent — Blackfoot. The county also added a letter of intent on the funds to explore the options. The plan, which is outlined as providing property tax relief to those who live in the areas that go forward with accepting the CARES funds, are not exactly getting a tax break. More so, the plan provides a break for one year but leaves the door open for recovery of those funds by the cities and counties that opt into the program next fiscal year.
Cities and counties that take the funding will have the option during the next budgeting season to take the three-percent increase as well as request to take any forgone percentages from the previous years, meaning that the tax break would be short-lived and possibly causing issues with peoples’ escrow accounts. Carroll made this a point of discussion as they delved into the information; he expressed that he does not want to cause any undue harm to the people of Blackfoot or Bingham County.
Escrow accounts are used to manage funds for property tax and insurance and are paid through monthly premiums when a homeowner has a mortgage to pay. Each month, part of that monthly payment goes into an account known as an escrow account and is held until insurance is due or property tax is due.
The CARES funding would give the average tax payer roughly $15-$20 of savings per $100,000 of taxable property, but that number could be less depending on how the state wants to fund urban renewal agencies. Carroll also noted that at the moment, reevaluations of homes are taking place and will continue during the potential tax break year, meaning that the amount of property tax that may be charged to the property owner would increase even more than six percent during the next budgeting season. “Is this really the county and city’s best option?” Carroll added.
County Clerk Pam Eckhardt also expressed concerns about accepting the funds. She made comments regarding the unknowns, stating that there are too many currently in the mix, and it makes her uncomfortable with the situation. Carroll was more direct, saying ”It feels like a shell game from Boise.”
Regardless of what it is, both the county and city are seated in the same proverbial boat. Carroll made it clear to the commissioners that the city plans on falling in line with what they choose.
Commissioner Mark Bair voiced comments as well. He said he understands the process of using first responders as a vehicle to get the money back into the hands of the residents and thinks the goal was to give money back to the taxpayers in hopes of breathing life into the local economies.
“My concern is that in the last legislative sesson, and before then, that there has been a real push to reevaluate property tax as a whole and that they are too high,” Bair said. “I think they are going to say, ‘We gave you the opportunity to lower taxes and you didn’t take the offer.’”
Commissioner Jessica Lewis stood beside the concerns of escrow accounts being harmed and agreed with Carroll when he noted the ripple effect coming from the changes over the next 12 months could have on those on fixed incomes and people worried about being taxed out of their homes.
Bair explained that based on the information available, he hopes the savings would be bigger than the roughly $100 in total savings to those in the city, and around $80 at max for those in the county. Based on some calculations, he was hoping to see as much as a 15 percent savings for taxpayers, but after discussion with those in attendance, the savings percentage is still unsure.
Lewis believes the savings would be closer to 5 percent, but that number could be lower depending on the amount of contribution that would be placed into the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) which received nearly $900,000 last year according to this meeting.
City Treasurer Holly Powell stated that she is hesitant to suggest forgoing the three-percent increase after seeing the damage caused by recovering all of the years that have been forgone in the past.
Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring agreed with Powell, expressing that he thinks it will hurt the taxpayers. They all agreed that any form of tax relief to the people is a good idea, but the concern about increased administrative burdens come into account.
Currently, there is no set way to calculate the amount of benefit or lack thereof, if any municipality goes forth with accepting the CARES funds. If they do, and the amount of work that goes into using and receiving the funds mirrors that of the current pre-approval process that Eckhardt has to use to request funds through the CARES Act for specific situations or issues caused by COVID-19, then the amount of burden may drop the savings totals to a minimal $10 to $12 per $100,000 of taxable income. Worst case scenario, it provides little to no benefit to the taxpayer and the county and city are left with a smaller budget trying to achieve more.
The hope is that the state creates a template that allows and provides information about the process before a final decision must be made. Other comments were made near the end of the meeting, explaining that maybe the city and county should explore options to create their own form of tax relief for the residents. The county and city officials will meet later this week to discuss the subject further.