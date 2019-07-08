BLACKFOOT — Drivers making their way through Blackfoot Monday were faced with a change, and results were a bit on the mixed side.
Traffic signals at the intersection of Broadway and Judicial were covered up by Idaho Transportation Department workers Monday morning and a temporary stop sign was put up on northbound Broadway at Judicial to control northbound traffic.
The ITD says its studies have shown there’s not enough traffic volume through that intersection to warrant a signal, so they’re covering the signals temporarily to gauge the effects.
Notice of the change was given last week, and discussion of the change has been going on with city officials for at least several weeks. Still, occasional monitoring of traffic going through the intersection showed some mixed reactions.
While there was eastbound traffic along Judicial going through the covered lights at the intersection at normal speeds, there were also a number of vehicles going eastbound either slowing down and creeping through or treating it as a two-way stop, coming to a complete stop while waiting for traffic sitting at the northbound stop sign on Broadway where it turns into a one-way street.
One of the bigger concerns about the change has been the impact on pedestrian traffic, and in the few cases where pedestrians were observed trying to make their way across Judicial at Broadway it did appear to make for a bigger challenge at that spot.
The Bingham County Chronicle asked Facebook users Monday whether they felt good or bad about the change, and reactions there were mixed as well.
“That’s fine,” said Pete Fitzgerald. “Now put those signals on the corner of Walker and University to slow the kids down.”
“I still can’t figure out why they made it only a partial one-way street,” said Lisa Adams Pratt.
“Just wait until fair time,” said Heather Nii. “Getting through town will be a joke!
“They need to turn that east signal to two lanes at that (railroad) crossing,” said Tahnee Jim Ramirez.
“Why fix things that aren’t broke?” asked Jerry Wallace. “Good money wasted that could be used elsewhere.”
“It’s going to make getting across there a lot harder,” said Alicia Carper Clark
“(The) traffic signal never worked there anyway,” said Chase Davis.
“Well I must say it was very weird going through that intersection without a light but I guess it’s no different than after 10 p.m. and it’s just flashing, but we’ll see I guess,” said Sabrina Sanchez.
“OK, move those lights to Rich Lane so when the train blocks the tracks we can get safely across there,” said Julie Doble.
“I’m OK with it,” said Gregory Wilcox. “It’s annoying having two lights right in a row on Judicial heading toward Main Street.”
“I don’t know if it will work,” said Tammy Hulse.
“Good,” said Jennifer Given.
“I drive through it all day every day and so far no issues,” said Candice D. Gilchrist.