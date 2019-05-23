BLACKFOOT — The City of Blackfoot recognized foster parents who support the families who need them Wednesday by having city employees gather at Jensen Grove as part of the Hats Off for Foster Parents campaign.
The gathering was part of National Foster Care Month during May.
Erin O’Shaughnessy, a liaison for the One Child One Church organization which is a contractor with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, was on hand to talk about the importance of and the great need for foster families.
“We help provide services for children in foster families,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We want to create normalcy in these children’s lives. There is a huge need for foster families in this area.”
She said Health and Welfare tries to place siblings together in foster homes. Teenagers are hard to place, she noted, adding that shouldn’t be the case.
“Everyone seems to want babies, which is so sad because this provides a great opportunity to foster teenagers for their future,” O’Shaughnessy said.
Modeling a typical family atmosphere is crucial in fostering, she added. The opioid epidemic is making the need for fostering greater.
At least one Blackfoot city employee and his family know first-hand what it’s like to foster a child. Eric Olsen — a school resource officer at Independence High School in Blackfoot — and his wife Shay have had 20 children go through their home for various lengths of time, from 16 hours to 14 months.
They have met the requirements for adopting a 14-month-old boy to join their family with three biological daughters, after having fostered the boy since he was 22 hours old.
The boy’s mother was incarcerated when he was born, Eric said. Her parental rights were terminated April 6, and the Olsens went through a selection process to determine permanent placement.
Health and Welfare determines what’s best for permanent placement, Eric said.
“Fostering children has brought a sense of service to our family,” he said.
“You can love any child,” Shay said. “This has brought an awareness to our daughters, to make sure you live the path you really want. Decisions have consequences.”
“Both of us wear our hearts on our sleeves,” Eric said. “It’s tough letting them go. You give your whole heart to these kids.”
He said the boy’s mother was eight weeks into her pregnancy when she was incarcerated, which was good for the baby because he didn’t go through the withdrawals many babies in those situations experience because of substance abuse during pregnancy.
“So many of these children go through a cycle of fostering. We want to help break that cycle,” Shay said. “For us, we are so grateful to know this boy is going to be with us forever.”