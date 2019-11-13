BLACKFOOT – At the urging of some of the city’s business owners, Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll has recommended to the Planning and Zoning Commission that Highway 91 through Blackfoot be renamed as the Yellowstone Highway.
According to the city’s ordinances, the responsibility for street names in Blackfoot is a P&Z function.
“It is my understanding that it was called Yellowstone Highway many years ago,” Carroll said in his office Tuesday afternoon. “That’s still its name in Idaho Falls and it’s Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello and Chubbuck.
“Of course, it’s not that way in Shelley or Fort Hall. It’s the Treaty Highway in Fort Hall and State Street in Shelley.”
Google Maps and OpenStreetMap.org both label Highway 91 on the north side of Firth and through Rexburg as Yellowstone Highway. South of River Road in Firth, Highway 91 is Main Street instead.
PUBLIC MEETING
The proposed name change would rename both South Broadway from the south border of the city to the curve at Grant Street and SW and NW Main Street from the curve to the northern border of the city. These are the two city streets which comprise Highway 91 through Blackfoot.
According to Blackfoot P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert, the P&Z Commission voted on Tuesday night to hold a public meeting on the proposed name change. They also asked the city’s P&Z department to extend invitations to other communities along Highway 91 to the public meeting on potentially renaming the road as the Yellowstone Highway throughout the region.
“Donna (Parkinson, Blackfoot’s P&Z clerk) can’t get the notices out in time for meetings in December,” Hibbert said, “so the public meeting will probably be in January.”
ADDRESS COMMITTEE
While discussing the potential Yellowstone Highway name change, the P&Z Commission noted that there are streets and addresses in the city which cause problems and confusion for the city’s emergency services.
Some streets have bad street numbering. Some other streets, like Curtis, are broken in pieces and separated by several blocks. These practices have sometimes caused problems for fire, ambulance and police to promptly respond to the correct address.
As a result, P&Z is recommending that the city establish an address committee. This body would be appointed to identify and fix confusing street numbering and naming throughout Blackfoot city limits.
Any suggestions for fixing street numbers or names should be sent to the city’s P&Z administrator at City Hall, 157 N Broadway, Blackfoot, ID, 83221, or khibbert@cityofblackfoot.org.