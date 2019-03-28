BLACKFOOT — In a special city council meeting last week, accountant Morgan Hatt presented Blackfoot council members with the results from a recent audit.
“Overall, the city is in good financial health,” said Holly Powell, city treasurer. “The audit yielded an unqualified opinion, which is often referred to as a clean opinion.”
Powell also noted that the “unqualified opinion” also indicates the auditor did not find any misrepresentations in the financial records of the city and that the financial records have been maintained in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
While the audit shows the city in good standing, there is still a concern with the budget. Each year the Parks and Recreation Department is subsidized by the general fund.
“There are still concerns with the general fund’s ability to build and keep reserves,” Powell said. “After the transfer to parks of $504,317, this left a cash balance in the general fund of $524,096. This is not unique to the City of Blackfoot. Most cities in the state of Idaho, and in the country, subsidize their parks and recreation departments.”
The general fund is the only fund the city can draw from to cover deficits of other departments in the event they have deficits. Last year, the ambulance fund also had a deficit, causing the city to place a freeze on the budget while trying to stabilize the general fund. This year, the ambulance fund had a deficit of $523,520.
“If we were to make the ambulance fund whole (pay off the deficit), this would only leave $576 in the general fund,” Powell said.
The city has taken the following steps to pay down the ambulance deficit and build reserves: (1) institute a budget freeze since the spring of 2018, (2) close the pool, (3) took the forgone (property taxes that can be levied but aren’t that build up and are available for cities to use), and (4) increased the employee contributions for insurance.