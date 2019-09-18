BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot lodged written notice with the Blackfoot Post Office last week regarding the state of disrepair of its outside steps and handicapped ramp.
The city has received complaints regarding the steps and the ramp into the post office lobby, especially the side door access in the alleyway. According to a source at the city, one of these complaints involved an elderly man who slipped recently on the loose and degraded side steps and fell. When he approached the post office about fixing their steps, his family reportedly told the city that he was “blown off.”
As a result, the man and his family contacted city hall about whether Blackfoot had any safety standards that could apply to the post office’s facility. They also provided the city with photographs of the injuries to the man’s head, limbs and feet from falling on the steps.
These photos show what appear to be large discolored subcutaneous hematomas on a foot, both thighs and calves, and an elbow, as well as apparent abrasions on the face, arm and knee.
“The injured party and his family told us that they aren’t interested in damages — they just want the postal service to fix the hazardous entry to the post office lobby,” said Kurt Hibbert, the city’s planning and zoning administrator, who is also responsible for the city’s building code enforcement. “Obviously we are concerned when a citizen comes in with a complaint like this.”
CITY NOTICE
As a result of the complaints, the city inspected the steps and ramp last week and sent the Post Office a notice of the results. The letter signed by Hibbert explained that the steps and ramp did not meet building codes or the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
The city’s letter stated: “Inspection by the Planning and Building Department documented certain conditions on the stairs and handicapped ramp that are blighted, unsafe, and in dire need of immediate repair and/or replacement … one citizen documented the physical damage to his person as a result of the crumbling stairs, I have attached some of the pictures (he) provided to the city.”
The letter also included pictures from the inspection showing the deteriorated condition of the steps and ramp.
In addition, the inspection found that the handicapped ramp did not meet the standards for accessibility set out in section 504 of the ADA. The city then asked the Post Office to “have these problems addressed as soon as possible … If you have any information that may help us better understand why these conditions have been allowed (to) exacerbate, please contact me.”
STEPS AND RAMP
The Bingham County Chronicle viewed the steps and ramp at the Post Office and found both in poor condition. The concrete steps at the side of the building have cracked surfaces and are so worn on their leading edges that many pieces of aggregate are almost completely exposed. In addition, some have been eroded away and are missing.
The step edges are worn down enough to be uneven with depressions greater than one inch where these could be measured. In other places, the step edges were so eroded that making a measurement was not possible with a simple ruler.
The surface of the handicapped ramp was cracked throughout its length. In numerous places, the edges of those cracks were actively eroding and rubble was present everywhere.
Several divots in the ramp measured deeper than three-eighths of an inch; this makes them too deep to navigate with a manual wheelchair and presents a tripping hazard for canes and crutches.
The ADA specifies that vertical displacements or depressions in the surfaces of entryways, walkways and ramps will not exceed a quarter inch. Furthermore, surfaces must be “stable, firm and slip resistant,” which doesn’t describe the current uneven, cracked and rubble-strewn surface of the current ramp.
The Chronicle contacted the Blackfoot Post Office for comment but Postmaster Jeff Arbon was not available.
POST OFFICE HISTORY
Though approximately 75 percent of the post office facilities in the country are leased, the Blackfoot Post Office is owned by the U.S. Postal Service. It was built as a Great Depression-era federal New Deal project starting in 1935 and completed in 1936. The back half of the building was added at a later date in a style that matches the Depression-era facade.
The Post Office houses a historic five-panel mural painted in 1939 by Anthony Standing Soldier, then a young Sioux artist from Pine Ridge, S.D. It is listed on the National Register of Historical Places due to the mural and the building’s exemplar 1930s “Style Moderne” New Deal architecture.